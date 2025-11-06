Wordly Doubles Global Team to Accelerate AI Translation Innovation

Wordly was built on the belief that everyone deserves to understand and be understood, said Lakshman Rathnam, Founder and CEO of Wordly. Post this

Wordly, the leading provider of live translation and captioning powered by AI, with over 5 million users worldwide, continues to experience record growth as organizations worldwide adopt its solutions to make meetings, events, and training more inclusive. The company surpassed 4,000 customers representing sectors such as corporate, non-profit, education, government, and faith-based organizations. Wordly was also recognized in 2025 as an Inc. 5000 company, reflecting its sustained momentum and innovation in the fast-growing AI language services industry.

"Wordly was built on the belief that everyone deserves to understand and be understood," said Lakshman Rathnam, Founder and CEO of Wordly. "By growing our team and expanding our global presence, we're empowering more organizations and more people everywhere to connect without language barriers."

To deliver on the mission, Wordly has significantly strengthened its global team to accelerate innovation and serve its expanding customer base. The company has doubled its headcount over the past year, including additions across Engineering, IT, and Customer Success. The team expansion touches Latin America, Canada, Europe, Asia, and the US to provide localized sales and support for customers across 60 countries.

Since its founding in 2017, Wordly has continuously evolved to meet the changing demands of a global audience, expanding its language coverage, strengthening integrations with leading meeting platforms, and advancing the capabilities of its AI translation and AI captioning platform. Together, these advancements have fueled the company's rapid expansion and positioned Wordly for its next phase of innovation.

"This is an exciting time at Wordly," continued Rathnam. "We're scaling up to meet the needs of our global customers today, and building the foundation for the next generation of AI communication tomorrow."

About Wordly. Wordly is the pioneer and leader in AI translation, providing a high-quality, secure, easy-to-use, and affordable live AI translation and caption solution for communicating across multiple languages. Wordly translates dozens of languages in real-time, making in-person and virtual meetings and events more inclusive, accessible, and engaging. Its SaaS platform meets enterprise-grade security & privacy standards that eliminates the need for human interpreters or special equipment. Millions of users across thousands of organizations - including corporate, nonprofit, government, education, and religious sectors - trust Wordly for their multilingual communication needs. For more information, visit www.wordly.ai.

