Wordly Surpasses 5 Million AI Translation Users and Joins Inc 5000 List

"Reaching 5 million users in just six years is an incredible milestone and a testament to the global need for what we've created," said Wordly Founder & CEO Lakshman Rathnam. "Being ranked #196 among software companies on the Inc. 5000 shows that our solution is meeting the market need for high quality, affordable translation and captions. Our ability to grow proves the lasting value of what we deliver. Innovation is in our DNA, and every feature we launch is shaped by user feedback and driven by our mission to bring communities closer."

As Wordly celebrates its place on the Inc. 5000 and rapid momentum in 2025, the company is also marking a fundamental shift in global communication. From translating city council meetings in San Jose, CA and emergency wildfire alerts in Los Angeles County, to making off-Broadway shows, like The Perfect Crime, accessible at The Theater Center in NYC, and powering multilingual conferences like Cvent Connect and Imex, Wordly real-time AI translation and captions are transforming how people connect across languages. With support for more than 3,000 language pairs and new features consistently added through agile development cycles, Wordly is helping organizations eliminate communication barriers, without the high cost and complexity of traditional interpretation.

Used by businesses, non profits, schools, governments, and houses of worship, Wordly enables people to engage, collaborate, and be heard, instantly and in their own language. With triple-digit growth, and a robust product roadmap focused on innovation, Wordly is proving that when you speak every language, everyone belongs.

About Wordly

Wordly is the pioneer and leader in AI translation, providing a high-quality, secure, easy-to-use, and affordable live AI translation and caption solution for communicating across multiple languages. Wordly translates dozens of languages in real-time, making in-person and virtual meetings and events more inclusive, accessible, and engaging. Its SaaS platform meets enterprise-grade security & privacy standards and eliminates the need for human interpreters or special equipment. Millions of users across thousands of organizations - including corporate, nonprofit, government, education, and religious sectors - trust Wordly for their multilingual communication needs. Wordly is continually innovating, introducing features that anticipate the evolving needs of a global audience and redefine what AI-powered communication can achieve. For more information, visit www.wordly.ai.

