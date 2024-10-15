Words From The Woods Welcomes Greer Pearce as Chief Strategy Officer

"When you click with a team who shares the same philosophy and joy for the work, magic can happen. I'm thrilled to be joining such a smart and kind group of people who are doing phenomenal work for their clients." Post this

As Chief Strategy Officer, Pearce will drive WFTW's strategic vision for growth while expanding the agency's culture of collaboration and creativity. She will also oversee strategy, planning and insights for the agency's growing roster of clients.

"Six years in, we're really hitting our stride," said Meranne Behrends, co-founder and CEO of WFTW. "We've got this electric creative energy, and our team is thriving. To keep this momentum going, we needed someone who fits into our culture, can help our incredibly strong team steer the ship, and be a strategic compass as we grow. That's where Greer comes in. Her track record is impressive, and with her leadership, we're confident we can continue to scale with intention and purpose."

Husband-and-wife duo, and Wieden+Kennedy alumni, Luke and Meranne Behrends, founded WFTW in 2018. With Luke as a creative lead and Meranne as a strategy lead there has always been an equal balance of creativity and strategic planning at the heart of the agency.

"Agencies typically lean towards either creative or strategy, but I appreciate that the WFTW co-founders built a unique culture around the perfect marriage of both—and I mean that literally and figuratively," said Pearce. "When you click with a team who shares the same philosophy and joy for the work, magic can happen. I'm thrilled to be joining such a smart and kind group of people who are doing phenomenal work for their clients."

WFTW's growth has been nothing short of remarkable. With the recent hires of Joy Scull as Associate Creative Director and a new creative team, the agency has expanded to a dynamic squad of 14. Over the past six years, WFTW has worked with Clarks, Colonial Life Insurance, Merrell, The Nature Conservancy, Stio, MaineHealth, Aroma Joe's and Old Elk Distillery, solidifying their reputation as a go-to agency for behavior-shifting marketing. In June, the agency celebrated another milestone—moving into a new, creatively designed 4,500 sq ft office in downtown Portland, Maine, featuring a striking hand-painted mural by local artist, Carla J Weeks. With new clients set to be announced soon, WFTW is primed for even more exciting growth ahead.

"With the agency growing at this pace, it feels like the perfect time to jump in and help take things to the next level," added Pearce.

ABOUT WORDS FROM THE WOODS

Words From The Woods (WFTW) is a strategic advertising agency born in Portland, Maine. We've got two rules: work hard and be nice to people. Our team of strategists and creatives deliver heart, humanity and fresh thinking to brands interested in telling their stories more effectively and efficiently. Follow us on the gram at @wordsftwoods.

Media Contact

Laurel Getz, Words From The Woods, 1 2037675963, [email protected], www.wftw.me

SOURCE Words From The Woods