Words That Inspire Readers To Appreciate The Artistry That Surrounds Them

"From good times spent with family, to relaxing moments spent with a loved one, all of my poems are inspired by amazing experiences I have had throughout my life. My mental library ranges from images of the ocean floor to strolls taken through grassy fields. I do hope my words fill your mind with peace, my friend," said Smith.

Dylan Smith is a warehouse worker from Baton Rouge, LA. Smith is autistic, with a unique perception of the world, and often wonders how his life would be different if this were not so. He has lived in my different places throughout his life, and currently resides with his father, spending much of his time writing stories and poems, collecting figurines, books and movies.

Xulon Press, a division of Salem Media Group, is the world's largest Christian self-publisher, with more than 20,000 titles published to date. The Joy of Life is available online through xulonpress.com/bookstore, amazon.com, and barnesandnoble.com.

