Work Designs, LLC Ranks No. 3,891 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Work Designs, LLC is an organization that provides uniform programs, workwear, apparel, promotional products, PPE, signs, and miscellaneous branded items to several industries.

EUNICE, La., Aug. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Inc,, the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that Work Designs, LLC is No. 3,891 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fasted-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Michael Tanner, President, stated, "We are excited about our recent growth at Work Designs. Our company started with the intent to provide businesses with a one-stop shop for all things regarding branded products, apparel, signs, and safety items, and we have grown to provide our services to a customer base stretching over 40 states across the USA, with over 2,000 customers to date. We look forward to what the future holds for our team and thank all of our customers for our continued growth, we could not do it without your trust in Work Designs."

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamic, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm - they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference and Gala, taking place October 22-24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Work Designs also made the Inc. 5000 list in 2024 and additionally made the Inc. Regionals Southeast list this year, with a ranking of 127.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generated revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent - not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies - as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Michael Tanner, Work Designs, LLC, 1 337-432-0003, [email protected], www.workdesigns.com

SOURCE Work Designs, LLC