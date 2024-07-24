Work Epic Launches Premiere Innovation: Performance Coffee Supplement with Cognizin®

At Work Epic, we aim to build a community of individuals inspired by adventure and driven by hard work. Our new coffee supplement is designed to support and enhance the capabilities of those striving to achieve extraordinary feats. Post this

"It's our commitment to integrate products such as Work Epic's Performance Coffee into our more than 200 supplements and functional beverages that trust Cognizin® to support focus, attention, and memory," says Karen E. Todd, RD, CSCS, EP-C, CISSN and Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Kyowa Hakko, USA. Todd added, "offering ingredients for innovative, high-quality formulations that enrich both work life and physical pursuits is how we help positively impacting people's lives."

This novel supplement also includes PrimaVie® Shilajit in its ingredients and can be mixed directly into a cup of coffee for easy use. Ethically manufactured, vegan, third-party tested, and produced in a GMP-certified facility, the Performance Coffee Supplement reduces bitterness, acidity, and jitters.

According to Caden Fredrickson, Founder of Work Epic, "At Work Epic, we aim to build a community of individuals inspired by adventure and driven by hard work. Our new coffee supplement is designed to support and enhance the capabilities of those striving to achieve extraordinary feats."

Kyowa Hakko's Cognizin® is a branded form of Citicoline, a natural compound found in the brain, which plays a crucial role in neural communication and overall brain health.

For more information on Work Epic Performance Coffee Supplement with Cognizin®, visit https://www.workepicbrand.com

For media inquiries, please contact Giselle Chollett at [email protected] or 917.386.7116.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About Cognizin® Citicoline:

Cognizin® Citicoline, manufactured by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd., is a clinically studied and branded form of Citicoline, a natural substance made endogenously in the body and especially vital to brain health. Citicoline is a potent brain-health nutrient. A proprietary form of citicoline, Cognizin® is manufactured through a fermentation process and has been clinically studied to support focus, attention, and memory. Cognizin® is also highly stable, GRAS, ultra-pure, and allergen-free. For more information on Cognizin®, visit Cognizin.com.

About Kyowa Hakko, USA:

Kyowa Hakko, USA is the North & South American office of Kyowa Hakko Bio Co. Ltd., an international health ingredients manufacturer and world leader in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and food & beverage products. Kyowa is the maker of branded ingredients, including Cognizin®, IMMUSE™ LC-Plasma, Eyemuse™ Lacticaseibacillus paracasei KW3110, Citicoline, Pantesin® Pantethine, Setria® Glutathione, as well as L-Alanyl-L-Glutamine. For more information, visit http://www.kyowa-usa.com.

About Work Epic:

At Work Epic, our lives revolve around embracing every moment and being fully engaged in all that life presents. We share an intertwined connection with the outdoors. Our mission leads to the creation of products aimed at making a positive difference in people's lives and to craft innovative supplements that elevate not just your work life but also amplify your physical pursuits.

Media Contact

Maria Stanieich, Kyowa Hakko USA, 5514829968, [email protected], cognizin.com

SOURCE Kyowa Hakko USA