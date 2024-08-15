Work Sandy Makes 2024 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing U.S. Companies

With an impressive growth rate of 289%, Work Sandy ranked 1,809th on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies, highlighting the value our flexible resourcing solutions provide to clients. Post this

This is the first time Work Sandy has been recognized on the coveted Inc. 5000 list, a testament to the hard work and dedication our team has invested in creating innovative resourcing solutions that help our clients grow and scale effortlessly.

"We're absolutely thrilled to be recognized by the Inc. 5000 team," said Lee Kieran, CEO of Work Sandy. "Our amazing team of agency veterans and marketing specialists has worked tirelessly to create smart, flexible resourcing solutions that truly support our clients. We know the challenges of building innovative creative teams and are committed to consulting, building, and managing teams of top creative talent to bring our clients' visions to life. This approach allows our clients to adapt quickly, enabling them to focus on what matters most, like driving growth and unleashing innovation."

About Work Sandy

At Sandy, we're all about making it easier to find and manage talent, helping you build, grow, and scale effortlessly. Our Elastic Team solution focuses on connecting you with the right people at the right time. Whether you need help with workload capacity, specialized skills, unexpected turnover, or managing a long-term roadmap for scalable growth, our solutions are designed to tackle the challenges every creative and studio team face.

With decades of experience working with some of the world's largest brands and agencies, we know what it takes and offer a simple and straightforward way to resource your team.

Learn more about our solutions at https://worksandy.com/

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

