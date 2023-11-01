Work Shield raises $6 million from Ballast Point Ventures

Work Shield will use the proceeds of the growth capital to invest across all functional areas of the business.

DALLAS, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ballast Point Ventures is pleased to announce a $6 million investment in Work Shield ("Work Shield" or the "Company"), a Dallas-based incident management technology company which provides a comprehensive, integrated solution for reporting, investigating, and resolving workplace misconduct for employers across North America and beyond. Work Shield's user-friendly employer intelligence platform allows reporting across multiple channels, empowering employees to report issues confidently and safely, while its dedicated team of employee relations and legal investigators ensures thorough and impartial investigations – all at the same time. The Company's results have significantly outpaced national averages allowing for (i) a quicker resolution process, (ii) employers staying informed with proactive real-time investigation updates, (iii) compliant incident management, and (iv) more insightful workplace analytics. Work Shield will use the proceeds of the growth capital to invest across all functional areas of the business.

"As a former employment and human resources lawyer, I understood firsthand the difficulty of tracking, investigating, and resolving issues of workplace harassment and discrimination incidents," said Work Shield CEO/Co-Founder, Jared Pope. "Given our founding team's knowledge of the legal process for resolving Title VII issues, we always believed that we could build a more streamlined and efficient process to bring these incidents to resolution on behalf of our clients and their employees." Pope continued, "We are excited to bring a sophisticated institutional investor into our company and are eager to get to work with Ballast Point Ventures. We look forward to this next leg of the journey and to continue to deliver the only full-service workplace misconduct and analytics solution that manages incidents end-to-end, from intake through resolution."

"As BPV has gotten to know Jared and the team over the last two years, we have been impressed with the growth and success that they have been able to achieve with a lean team and minimal outside investment. Given our focus on partnering with growing private companies with strong management teams across the Southeast and Texas, Work Shield is a great fit for us," said Ballast Point Ventures' Partner Robert Faber, who will join the Work Shield Board of Directors. "We are excited to partner with Jennifer and Jared Pope, Travis Foster, and the entire Work Shield team to drive continued growth and solidify Work Shield's strong position in the market. Given the growing spotlight on workplace culture, Work Shield's differentiated solution helps mend a broken system of being heard through efficient and comprehensive incident resolution."

About Work Shield

Founded in 2018, Work Shield is the first and only solution that partners with employers to efficiently manage reporting, investigation and resolution of workplace harassment and discrimination issues in their entirety. For the first time, employees have access to an immediate and impartial secure platform to safely voice workplace harassment and discrimination incidents, while employers are ensured peace of mind that every issue is investigated and resolved with care by Work Shield-certified investigators. Implementing the Work Shield solution fosters a more positive and open workplace culture comprised of integrity and trust. Work Shield is a privately held company based in Dallas. For additional information, visit www.workshield.com.

About Ballast Point Ventures

Ballast Point Ventures, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a later-stage venture capital and growth equity fund founded in 2002 to provide expansion capital for rapidly growing, privately owned companies, with a particular emphasis on companies located in Florida, the Southeast and Texas. The BPV partners have more than 90 years of combined experience investing in and building high-growth companies in several industries, including software, technology-enabled business services, and healthcare. Ballast Point Ventures has over $550 million under management across four funds and seeks to make initial equity investments ranging in size from $5 million to $15 million. For additional information, visit www.ballastpointventures.com.

