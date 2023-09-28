Workamajig Improves Marketing Agency Financial Management with Avalara Partnership and Other Enhancements

"These improvements will make the lives of entire agency financial departments easier from billing specialists to the CFO," said Ron Ause, Co-Founder of Workamajig. Tweet this

As a result of the partnership, Workamajig customers can better manage tax exemptions and compliance on a domestic and international scale. The Workamajig-Avalara partnership empowers marketing agencies to use Avalara's CertCapture to attain 100% tax compliance. This is done by automating the collection, storage, management, and renewal of tax documents from vendors and buyers in the cloud instead of dealing with a disorganized mass of digital or paper files. The integration will help agencies to constantly remain audit-ready.

"For agencies that want to spend less time worrying about how to accurately and efficiently process financial transactions including sales tax, Avalara delivers for both U.S. and Canadian companies," said Vince Dong, marketing agency industry expert. "Perhaps even more valuable is Avalara's automated tax compliance process encompassing tax calculations, filing, and reporting, to ensure businesses stay compliant with tax laws and regulations so companies can focus on agency-based transactions. This is an extremely valuable addition for Workamajig customers."

The partnership also means that Workamajig is now part of Avalara's "Certified for AvaTax" program, enabling customers to leverage Avalara's AvaTax to deliver sales and use tax calculations within Workamajig at the time of checkout or billing — in real-time.

A leading healthcare marketing agency and long-time Workamajig customer added the following after learning of the Avalara partnership, "This feature will fill a huge missing functionality in another accounting software company that we used and it further improves the competitiveness of Workamajig."

Workamajig's integrations with FastPay and CSI GlobalVCard expedites payment processing through printed checks or electronic transfer while ensuring the accuracy of financial tracking and reporting in Workamajig.

Workamajig has developed two-factor authentication that is an SMS/email-based verification system. Customers can easily switch from SSO to two-factor authentication in the settings dashboard in Workamajig. Authentication is managed on an organizational basis within Workamajig settings instead of being configured by individual users for optimal security management.

