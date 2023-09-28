Workamajig Improves Marketing Agency Financial Management with Avalara Partnership and Other Enhancements

Workamajig, an end-to-end creative industry project management, CRM, accounting, task management, and resource management software leader, today announced its integration partnership with Avalara and other enhancements helping agencies better manage their financial operations. In addition to the financial operations benefits of the Avalara partnership, Workamajig has invested significant resources to maximize its integrations of FastPay and CSI GlobalVCard to make processing vendor payments and tracking invoices easier. The other enhancement is the introduction of two-factor authentication built into the Workamajig platform.
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- September 28, 2023 - Workamajig, an end-to-end creative industry project management, CRM, accounting, task management, and resource management software leader, today announced its integration partnership with Avalara and other enhancements helping agencies better manage their financial operations. In addition to the financial operations benefits of the Avalara partnership, Workamajig has invested significant resources to maximize its integrations of FastPay and CSI GlobalVCard to make processing vendor payments and tracking invoices easier. The other enhancement is the introduction of two-factor authentication built into the Workamajig platform.
"These improvements will make the lives of entire agency financial departments easier from billing specialists to the CFO," said Ron Ause, Co-Founder of Workamajig. "We are passionate about having best-in-class software in every area of our end-to-end platform so marketing agencies can focus on impressing clients with their creativity and grow their business."
As a result of the partnership, Workamajig customers can better manage tax exemptions and compliance on a domestic and international scale. The Workamajig-Avalara partnership empowers marketing agencies to use Avalara's CertCapture to attain 100% tax compliance. This is done by automating the collection, storage, management, and renewal of tax documents from vendors and buyers in the cloud instead of dealing with a disorganized mass of digital or paper files. The integration will help agencies to constantly remain audit-ready.
"For agencies that want to spend less time worrying about how to accurately and efficiently process financial transactions including sales tax, Avalara delivers for both U.S. and Canadian companies," said Vince Dong, marketing agency industry expert. "Perhaps even more valuable is Avalara's automated tax compliance process encompassing tax calculations, filing, and reporting, to ensure businesses stay compliant with tax laws and regulations so companies can focus on agency-based transactions. This is an extremely valuable addition for Workamajig customers."
The partnership also means that Workamajig is now part of Avalara's "Certified for AvaTax" program, enabling customers to leverage Avalara's AvaTax to deliver sales and use tax calculations within Workamajig at the time of checkout or billing — in real-time.
A leading healthcare marketing agency and long-time Workamajig customer added the following after learning of the Avalara partnership, "This feature will fill a huge missing functionality in another accounting software company that we used and it further improves the competitiveness of Workamajig."
Workamajig's integrations with FastPay and CSI GlobalVCard expedites payment processing through printed checks or electronic transfer while ensuring the accuracy of financial tracking and reporting in Workamajig.
Workamajig has developed two-factor authentication that is an SMS/email-based verification system. Customers can easily switch from SSO to two-factor authentication in the settings dashboard in Workamajig. Authentication is managed on an organizational basis within Workamajig settings instead of being configured by individual users for optimal security management.
For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].
About Workamajig:
Workamajig is a creative industry project management leader with over 20 years of success serving agencies and marketing teams within large corporations. The company pioneered an end-to-end platform that includes project management, CRM, accounting, task management, and resource management, supporting agency growth and making marketing an invaluable asset within corporations. By eliminating the complexities of integrating disparate software programs, Workamajig empowers professionals to focus on impressing internal and external customers with world-class creativity. With customers across North America, Europe, and Australia, Workamajig is committed to shaping the future of the creative industry through continuous innovation and by giving back to the industry.
Media Contact
Esther Cohen, Workamajig, 1 800.203.7684, [email protected], workamajig.com
SOURCE Workamajig
Share this article