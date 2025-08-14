Workamajig Supercharges Accounting, Analytics, and Project Management Capabilities in Mid-Year Release

"Workamajig has been innovating for creative agencies longer than any other end-to-end platform on the market today," said Ron Ause, Co-Founder of Workamajig. Post this

The upgrades come under the continued pressure agencies are feeling to do more with less resources due to budget cuts and experimentation with AI. While Workamajig recognizes these factors, the company is focused on refining the foundational elements that have consistently enabled agencies to grow in the near and long-term.

New Workamajig innovations include:

Advanced accounting features: Agencies can now better manage financial budgets with new export and update functionality. Revenue forecasting and profitability tools have been upgraded with enhanced filters and visual fields for profit, profit from extras, and total profit, offering clearer financial insights. Improved foreign-currency handling ensures greater accuracy in global transactions and seamless posting to the general ledger.

Richer analytics and reporting: A newly introduced Campaign Budget Analysis report, along with dozens of dataset enhancements, gives agencies deeper visibility into campaign performance, billable rates, and project health. Enhanced WIP, P&L, and vendor invoice reporting options further support smarter, data-driven decision-making.

Streamlined project management and resource allocation: Project teams now benefit from more intuitive To-Do workflows, including support for attachments and continued approval tracking. Real-time dashboard refreshes, improved traffic calendar visuals, and task-prioritized scheduling help teams stay focused and agile. Back-office efficiency is also improved through refinements to credit-card and vendor-invoice workflows.

Expanded integrations and stronger security: The platform's API now supports GL company attributes in Zapier workflows, while OAuth authentication has been added for secure Gmail integration. Web hooks have been optimized for performance, new conversation fields are available, and improved system logging provides better visibility into login attempts and changes to client status.

A more intuitive and personalized user experience: Teams now enjoy enhanced visual cues such as user avatars in workflow views, faster search and filtering, and the ability to print timesheets directly from mobile devices. Notifications are smarter too—displaying due dates for billing approvals and surfacing meeting requests in daily email digests.

With these enhancements, Workamajig reinforces its commitment to delivering a comprehensive, future-ready platform tailored to the unique needs of creative agencies.

About Workamajig

Workamajig is an end-to-end project management, accounting, and resource planning solution built specifically for creative agencies and in-house marketing departments. Trusted by thousands of teams worldwide, Workamajig helps agencies streamline workflows, improve transparency, and drive profitability.

