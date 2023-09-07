Workana and Ontop forge a strategic partnership to boost the potential of Latin American Tech Developers for US companies

Workana, the largest freelance and remote work platform in Latin America proudly announces its strategic partnership with Ontop, the most widely used global payroll platform for hiring and paying remote workers in Latin America and emerging markets. As an initial milestone in this remarkable partnership, together they launched a game-changing ebook titled "6 Reasons To Hire Latam Devs."

MIAMI , Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workana, the largest freelance and remote work platform in Latin America proudly announces its strategic partnership with Ontop, the most widely used global payroll platform for hiring and paying remote workers in Latin America and emerging markets. As an initial milestone in this remarkable partnership, together they launched a game-changing ebook titled "6 Reasons To Hire Latam Devs."

"This partnership is a testament to the shared vision of Workana and Ontop—to empower businesses with exceptional talent while fostering authentic connections in the ever-evolving landscape of remote work.", says Santiago Vicaria, VP of Marketing at Ontop.

In a world where transactions often overshadow relationships, Workana and Ontop advocate for a timeless principle: authentic connections and value creation are the bedrock of enduring business success.

"Workana is very proud to be the largest platform for hiring remote talent in Latin America for over 10 years. By partnering up with Ontop, we hope to take our solution to other markets and companies that have not yet made their way of hiring more flexible. The current business world demands agility, flexibility, and assertiveness in hiring. Together, Workana and Ontop can deliver this", commented Tomas O'Farrel, Co-Founder at Workana.

The Quest for Exceptional Developers at Affordable Costs

From startups to small and medium-sized enterprises, technology companies yearn to hire exceptional developers without breaking the bank. However, the scarcity of talent has made securing the best talent in the US a challenge. Here enters Latin America, offering American companies a compelling alternative.

According to data from Statista, Brazil and Mexico, Latin America's two largest economies, are among the top 15 countries in the world for the number of unicorns, with Brazil being in the top 10. These startups are helping transform the Latin American economy and are playing a major role in the region's digital revolution.

Latin America has become a major force in the global tech industry, with 156% more businesses wanting to hire in the region, particularly for software engineering roles. This quickly turned the region into a spotlight, prompting its governments to introduce policies to empower the local tech talents to meet this demand.

Cost-Effective Talent

One of the most compelling reasons for US companies to look southward is the cost-effectiveness of hiring tech talent in Latin America. In a country like Argentina where the annual inflation rate can exceed 100%, solutions like Workana and Ontop provide remote workers with a way to navigate these challenges successfully, allowing US businesses to access top-tier developers and tech talent at a lower cost.

This cost advantage doesn't mean a compromise in quality; it means more value for your investment.

Major Latin American cities, such as Buenos Aires, Mexico City, and Bogota, have thriving tech ecosystems. These cities are home to numerous tech startups, innovation hubs, and co-working spaces. As a result, the tech community is dynamic and forward-thinking, fostering an environment of innovation and creativity that's conducive to tech development.

This guide is a testament to Workana and Ontop's dedication to equipping businesses with the knowledge and mindset essential to thriving in a dynamic business landscape. For enterprises aiming to scale, innovate, and stay ahead of the curve, this is essential reading.

For businesses seeking to thrive in today's digital landscape, the partnership between Workana and Ontop opens up exciting possibilities. It's a bridge to a vibrant, cost-effective talent pool in Latin America—a region ripe with tech potential that's ready to drive innovation and success for US companies.

For more information about hiring Latam devs in Latin America, download the ebook here.

About Ontop

Ontop is a Miami-based startup that enables businesses to make their global payroll process smooth and simple. Building a high-tech product to effortlessly streamline the global payroll process, they help companies onboard new hires, sign their contracts, automate their payments, and also give their workers the possibility to access state-of-the-art financial services.

Learn more at www.getontop.com

About Workana

Workana is the largest remote work platform for hiring top talent in Latin America. More than 600,000 companies find talent on Workana to move their professional projects forward. Meanwhile, they are helping more than 3 million freelancers develop their professional careers independently. Talent is at the core of what they do.

Learn more at www.workana.com

