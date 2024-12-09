WorkBoat Magazine Welcomes Eric Haun as New Executive Editor

WorkBoat has named Eric Haun as its new Executive Editor, bringing extensive maritime journalism experience to lead its editorial direction and enhance industry coverage.

PORTLAND, Maine, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorkBoat, the leading media brand for the commercial marine industry, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Haun as its new Executive Editor. With a distinguished career in maritime journalism and industry insights, Haun brings a wealth of experience to the publication, enhancing its mission to deliver top-tier news, analysis, and trends to its audience.

Eric Haun joins WorkBoat with an impressive background in maritime and energy reporting. Previously, Haun served as the Editor for MarineLink.com and Marine News magazine, where he specialized in covering commercial shipping, shipbuilding, offshore energy, and emerging marine technologies. His commitment to accurate reporting and deep understanding of the industry has earned him recognition as a trusted voice in maritime media.

"I'm excited and honored to join the Diversified team as Executive Editor of WorkBoat magazine. The maritime industry is critical to our economy and way of life, and I'm eager to build on the publication's strong legacy of delivering insightful coverage of this vital sector," said Haun. "My goal is to provide readers with the in-depth articles, expert analysis, and timely reporting they've come to expect while exploring new opportunities to engage and inform the diverse professionals who make this industry thrive."

In his new role, Haun will oversee WorkBoat's editorial direction, ensuring the publication remains the go-to source for the latest developments in the commercial marine industry. He will also contribute to WorkBoat's extensive event coverage, including the highly anticipated International WorkBoat Show and other conferences serving professionals across the maritime sector.

"Eric's expertise and passion for the maritime industry align perfectly with the entire WorkBoat brand," said Jeremiah Karpowicz, Editorial Director for WorkBoat. "We're excited about the synergy he'll enable in-person, in print, and online that will be connected to the future of our entire industry."

Haun succeeds David Krapf, who is stepping down after 32 years with WorkBoat, including 26 years as Editor-in-Chief.

"David Krapf's vision and dedication over the years have played a key role in shaping the magazine into the trusted resource it is today," said Wes Doane, VP Commercial Marine at Diversified. "As we pass the torch to Eric Haun, we know that WorkBoat will continue to uphold the standards Dave set, and we are excited about the future under Eric's leadership."

WorkBoat has been a trusted resource for the commercial marine industry for decades, offering breaking news, in-depth features, and insights on shipbuilding, vessel operations, and maritime innovations. Adding Eric Haun as Executive Editor marks an exciting chapter in the publication's commitment to serving its readers with unparalleled content.

