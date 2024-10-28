Workers' Compensation Attorney Joins Willig, Williams & Davidson

"Eric has spent his career fighting for injured workers to receive the benefits they deserve, and we are thrilled that he is bringing to our team his insight into workers' compensation law. We look forward to working with him to ensure our clients and their families are made whole." Post this

"Eric has spent his career fighting for injured workers to receive the benefits they deserve, and we are thrilled that he is bringing to our team his insight into workers' compensation law," said Managing Partner Deborah R. Willig. "We look forward to working with him to ensure our clients and their families are made whole."

Borjeson understands the motivations and strategies employed by Pennsylvania employers and their insurance companies, after having begun his career on the employer side of the system. He soon shifted to the claimants' side of the process, and this experience on both sides of workers' compensation matters has equipped him to anticipate opposing counsel's tactics. He tackles each matter with tenacity and insider intuition.

"Workers have earned the compensation and benefits they need to take care of themselves and their families, and I am proud to utilize my decades of experience to help clients continue on with their lives after a work injury," said Borjeson. "Willig, Williams & Davidson has a stellar legacy of standing by working people, and I am honored to join their dedicated team in fighting for what they deserve."

Borjeson deftly guides clients through the Pennsylvania Workers' Compensation System and has successfully litigated cases before the PWC Appeal Board and the Commonwealth Court. He represents injured workers from a variety of occupations, including healthcare workers, teachers, construction workers, police officers, and firemen. He has assisted clients with a wide variety of injuries, including physical and mental conditions and catastrophic injuries such as brain damage, amputations, complex regional pain syndrome, and paralysis.

Some of Borjeson's career highlights include representing a claimant who was threatened at work because of his sexual orientation; representing a police officer who was being severely harassed by fellow officers; and representing claimants with post-traumatic stress disorder and other difficult-to-diagnose traumas. He received his J.D. from Villanova University School of Law and a bachelor's degree in political science from Gettysburg College. He lives in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson (http://www.wwdlaw.com) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania as well as Haddonfield, New Jersey, and Chicago, Illinois. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; election and campaign finance; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; family law matters; benefits law design and compliance issues; discrimination, overtime and unpaid wages, and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; social security disability; and workers' compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond. Workers inspire us.

