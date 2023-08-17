Workforce Mental Health Leader CuraLinc Healthcare Recognized by Inc. Magazine

"By providing fast access to meaningful care through a variety of modalities and disciplines, CuraLinc is able to deliver measurable impact on health, wellbeing and productivity, while supporting every user in their precise moment of need." Tweet this

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate ticked up to an astonishing 2,238 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years. "Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000 — with the fast growth that requires — is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

CuraLinc Healthcare provides transformative mental health care fueled by connectivity – marrying technology and personalized advocacy to engage, empower and support employees throughout their care journey.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

Ashley Price-Wallace, CuraLinc Healthcare, 1 (224) 935-4797, [email protected], www.curalinc.com

