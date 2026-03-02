Working Partnership Between Health Karma and Benalign Targets Millions Without Traditional Benefits

Health Karma partners with Benalign to deliver 24/7 virtual mental health care through the new PersonalCare program, expanding nationwide bundled healthcare access for the "neglected majority" of part-time, gig, and hourly workers.

LEESBURG, Fla., March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Health Karma Inc., a proactive partner to employers for employee well-being, behavioral health, and workplace injury triage, today announced a working partnership with Benalign as the virtual mental health provider for its new PersonalCare Benefits Program—an innovative platform designed for workers who often lack access to traditional employer-sponsored coverage.

The program focuses on part-time, gig, and hourly workers—what Benalign CEO Dan Whitney calls the "neglected majority" of the labor market, including millions employed in quick service restaurants, retail, contract services, and home-based businesses. "Our mission is to close that gap for people working hard every day without the safety net of employer benefits," Whitney said.

Through this working partnership, Health Karma will deliver 24/7 virtual mental health care with $0 copay, including licensed clinician consultations, ongoing counseling, and care navigation support. "Partnering with Health Karma ensures members receive high-quality, always-available mental health support wherever they are," Whitney added.

Health Karma CEO Travis Jackson said the collaboration expands access to essential behavioral health services while enabling the company to offer the new PersonalCare bundled solutions through its national broker network.

The PersonalCare Benefits Program combines tiered bundles of virtual medical and mental health care, nationwide lab access, zero-cost generic prescriptions at more than 65,000 pharmacies, advocacy services, and wellness support. These integrated benefits are launching nationally through affinity groups, employer networks, and distribution partners serving industries with large part-time and hourly workforces.

About Health Karma Inc.

Health Karma Inc. delivers proactive employee well-being, behavioral health, and injury triage solutions through its "1st Moment" model—providing immediate, comprehensive support anytime employees reach out. Learn more: www.HealthKarmaGroup.com

About Benalign

Benalign develops customizable benefit solutions that expand access to healthcare and wellness services for diverse workforce populations, with a focus on flexibility, affordability, and nationwide accessibility. Benalign offers personalized healthcare essentials, consumer perks, and a marketplace of voluntary benefits... all designed to customize personalized benefits to fit individual and employee needs, budget, and lifestyle.

For more information, visit https://benalign.com/personalcare-bundles

