WorkingMouse 2024 Annual Report Highlights Sustainable Growth and Innovation

The report highlights sustainability gains, including a 70% water use reduction and expanded e-waste recycling. Social initiatives, ISO27001 accreditation, and key government projects demonstrate a focus on growth and innovation. Plans for 2025 include ISO 14001certification and Codebots platform enhancements.

BRISBANE, Australia, Dec. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WorkingMouse, a Queensland-based SME, has released its 2024 Annual Report, featuring achievements in environment, sustainability, and governance. The report demonstrates WorkingMouse's commitment to supporting Australian enterprise and government clients with reliable and future-ready solutions.

The 2024 Annual Report highlights environmental progress, including a 70% reduction in daily water consumption and the expansion of e-waste recycling initiatives. WorkingMouse also continued its partnership with Carbon Positive Australia, planting a tree for every new newsletter subscription, contributing to reforestation and environmental preservation.

Social contributions were another focus in 2024. WorkingMouse continued its support of diversity and inclusion through initiatives like the Codebots Scholarship for Indigenous students and partnerships with UQ InspireU. Internally, WorkingMouse prioritised employee well-being with programs addressing mental health and workplace safety. Philanthropic activities included raising funds by participating in the Push-Up Challenge, Bridge to Brisbane, and Pirate Day.

Governance remained a priority, with the achievement of ISO 27001 accreditation reinforcing information security and risk management. The company advanced its "5 Bold Steps" strategic framework, ensuring alignment between organisational goals and measurable actions. In 2024, WorkingMouse delivered key projects for the Department of Defence, Queensland Health, and Transport and Main Roads.

Looking ahead to 2025, WorkingMouse plans to pursue ISO 14001 certification to strengthen its environmental management practices. The company also intends to continue investing in the evolution of the Codebots platform to better support the needs of government and enterprise clients.

"This reflects our team's values and showcases the work everyone has put into systemising our security, quality, and sustainability. As a completely sovereign technology company, these foundations are critical in enabling government and enterprises to partner effectively with local SMEs." -David Burkett

WorkingMouse, established in 2012, specialises in modernising legacy systems for government and enterprise clients. Using its proprietary Codebots platform and ISO-certified processes, the company delivers efficient, low-risk software solutions. Guided by the principle of Jidoka—automation with a human touch—WorkingMouse helps organisations achieve digital transformation with measurable results.

Media Contact

David Burkett, WorkingMouse, 61 0736060230, [email protected], https://www.workingmouse.com.au/

SOURCE WorkingMouse