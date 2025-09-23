Workit Health Brings GLP-1 Medications to Alcohol Treatment Through Telehealth

Workit Flex is different from the highly structured, 12-step-focused programs found in many treatment centers. Our providers work with patients to find which medication—including FDA-approved naltrexone and acamprosate as well as off-label ones like GLP-1s—is right for their health needs and budget. Post this

"We've offered evidence-based treatment for opioid and alcohol use disorders for 10 years through our Workit Core programs," said Justin Coffey, MD, Workit Health's Chief Medical Officer. "As more research emerged suggesting that GLP-1 medications could reduce cravings for alcohol and overall alcohol use, we began designing ways to incorporate them safely and effectively into an accessible, streamlined program."

According to the 2024 National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), 57.9 million people in the US engaged in binge drinking, and 27.9 million people in the US had alcohol use disorder in the past year. Of those 27.9 million, the vast majority did not seek treatment, and only 2.5% (or 697,000 people) received medication to help them change their drinking behaviors. Alcohol is a risk factor for multiple types of cancer, including breast cancer among women, and increasing evidence points to associations between lower levels of alcohol use and negative health outcomes. A recent Gallup poll found a record low percentage of Americans report drinking alcohol. Despite the increased attention to this public health challenge, the medication supports for it are not always accessible.

"Although there are three FDA-approved medications for alcohol use disorders, the available medications are still less effective in treating alcohol use disorder than the most effective medications for opioid use disorder. For an array of reasons, medications are frequently used in an 'off-label' context in alcohol treatment," said Eileen Barrett, MD, MPH, Workit Health's Senior Medical Director & VP of Quality. Workit Flex represents an extension of this practice, expanding the toolkit of potential medications.

"While GLP-1 receptor agonists are not yet FDA-approved for alcohol use disorder, several retrospective studies have found associations with improved health outcomes, including decreases in diagnoses of alcohol use disorder, alcohol intoxication, and alcohol-related hospitalizations. Additionally, a recent randomized clinical trial found that semaglutide reduced several measures of alcohol consumption as well as alcohol cravings. Several other clinical trials of GLP-1 and GIP agonists are currently underway," said Marlene Lira, MPH, Senior Director of Research at Workit Health. In September 2025, Barrett and Lira discussed the use of GLP-1s for alcohol and answered questions in a public webinar.

"Not everyone who wants to change their drinking is looking for the same solution," Coffey said. "Workit Flex is different from traditional, highly structured, 12-step-focused programs found in so many treatment centers. It is, as the name suggests, flexible. Our providers work with patients to find which medication—including FDA-approved drugs like naltrexone and acamprosate and off-label ones like semaglutide, tirzepatide, and liraglutide—is right for their health needs and budget. Patients have the option of getting their prescriptions delivered directly to their homes."

Workit Flex is an app-based telehealth program. Through the Workit Health app, Flex patients see their provider in video appointments, complete monthly self-assessments to track their progress, and submit prescription refill requests. Although GLP-1s are the most innovative aspect of the Workit Flex program, the well-established medications naltrexone and acamprosate can also be prescribed as appropriate, based on the patient's goals, history, and budget.

"We're excited to bring Workit Flex to people in Texas who want to address their alcohol cravings," Barrett said. "This program fills an important niche for those looking for medication support to change their drinking behavior, which is an aspect distinctly missing from most alcohol recovery programs. Accessed through patients' smartphones, Flex offers groundbreaking treatment that fits right into our patients' lives."

