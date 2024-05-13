Workit Health combats opioid use disorder in rural Ohio with expanded access to telehealth treatment

This grant from RCORP provides Workit Health even greater opportunities to reach vulnerable rural populations in Ashland, Crawford, and Hancock Counties, covering the cost of treatment for many uninsured and under-insured residents, and encouraging cooperation with local partners. Post this

As a telehealth addiction treatment company that works with health plans and insurance companies and has served more than 23,000 members, Workit Health is already lowering these barriers. Workit Health launched their Ohio clinic in early 2021, and 10% of members in Ohio live in a rural area. This grant from RCORP provides Workit Health even greater opportunities to reach vulnerable rural populations in Ashland, Crawford, and Hancock Counties, covering the cost of treatment for many uninsured and under-insured residents, and encouraging cooperation with local partners.

A study conducted by Workit Labs, the research division of Workit Health, and published in Telemedicine and e-Health, assessed retention in telehealth OUD treatment among the largest sample of rural Americans to date. The study found that at the three-month point, 62% of Workit Health's rural OUD members were retained in care, and 99% were adherent to their medication treatment. This compares to 50% three-month retention rates reported in published studies on telehealth OUD treatment among patients living in rural areas. Retention in care is an important measure of success as it is associated with improved well-being and lower rates of overdose and death.

The RCORP funding will support Workit Health in reaching and serving rural residents in Ashland, Hancock, and Crawford counties who need SUD treatment that fits their lives. Workit Health is engaging with local partners in each county, including hospitals, health clinics, pharmacies, first responders, and community-based organizations to facilitate treatment for uninsured individuals who may not have access to traditional treatment options.

Founded in 2015 by two women in recovery, Workit Health has been addressing substance use disorders using a virtual-first model for eight years and has provided care for over 23,000 members across 20 states. The Workit clinical program includes video visits with licensed clinicians, e-prescribing for substance use disorders and comorbid conditions, and psychosocial, therapeutic support. Workit's innovative technology removes barriers and expands access to evidence-based, person-centered treatment for people struggling with drugs and alcohol, improving outcomes and reducing costs.

This project is supported by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) under grant number HB1RH49881. This information or content and conclusions are those of the author and should not be construed as the position or policy of, nor should any endorsements be inferred by HRSA, HHS or the U.S. Government.

