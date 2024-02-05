Workit Health Director of Research Selected as President of New Mexico Society of Addiction Medicine

Marlene Lira, MPH, will use her background in epidemiology and research to promote effective addiction treatment in New Mexico as president-elect of the New Mexico Society of Addiction Medicine.

SANTA FE, N.M., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Marlene Lira, MPH, Director of Research at Workit Health was recently named president-elect of the New Mexico Society of Addiction Medicine (NMSAM). Workit Health is a national provider of evidence-based and patient-centered telehealth treatment for substance use disorder.

As president-elect, Lira's two-year term will run from May 1, 2025 – May 1, 2027. NMSAM is a chapter of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, a national organization of physicians and healthcare professionals that advocates for progress in addiction prevention, treatment, remission, and recovery.

Lira joined Workit Health in 2022. A substance use epidemiologist, she received her Master of Public Health from the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. Her research supports increasing access to evidence-based treatments for substance use and the advancement of progressive policies that will reduce the burden of harm from substance use in U.S. society.

Based in Santa Fe, NM, Lira feels a strong commitment to her state. "We in New Mexico suffer disproportionate harms from substance use. Compared to other states, New Mexico has the highest rate of death from alcohol and the sixth highest rate of death from overdose." Lira said. "Meeting such a public health challenge requires a committed and robust network of addiction providers and public health professionals. I am honored to work toward this now as president-elect and in the future as president of the New Mexico Society of Addiction Medicine."

As president of NMSAM, Lira hopes to increase access to evidence-based treatments for substance use disorders by establishing partnerships throughout the NMSAM network and by advocating for impactful health policies. She said, "Conducting research is only half of the battle. Translating research into practice is where lives are saved."

Founded in 2015 by two women in recovery, Workit Health has been addressing substance use disorders using a virtual-first model for eight years and has provided care for over 23,000 members across 20 states. The Workit clinical program includes video visits with licensed clinicians, e-prescribing for substance use disorders and comorbid conditions, and psychosocial, therapeutic support. Workit's innovative technology removes barriers and expands access to evidence-based, person-centered treatment for people struggling with drugs and alcohol, improving outcomes and reducing costs.

