Workit Health expands their online addiction clinic into New Mexico

New Mexicans can access licensed clinicians and evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders from home.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. , Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workit Health, the nation's most trusted provider of evidence-based telehealth treatment for substance use disorders, announced their expansion into New Mexico with the launch of their online outpatient clinic based in Albuquerque. As a telehealth provider, this clinic serves the entire state of New Mexico.

Workit Health's online addiction treatment programs offer evidence-based care for opioid and alcohol use, as well as several commonly co-occurring conditions like anxiety, depression, insomnia, and hepatitis C. Via video appointments and online recovery groups, residents of New Mexico can connect with licensed clinicians, behavioral health staff, and fellow members of Workit Health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, at least 916 New Mexicans died from drug overdoses between April 2023-2024. New Mexico also consistently has the highest rate of alcohol-related deaths in the nation, according to the New Mexico Department of Health. Reaching people with substance use disorders before they join these devastating numbers is at the core of Workit Health's mission.

"Sixty percent of New Mexicans live in rural areas, where access to addiction treatment is limited," says Gil Kochman, CEO of Workit Health. "We're partnering with health plans and health systems in New Mexico to provide effective, accessible care to the communities most in need of treatment."

Workit Health has proven experience in providing care to rural members. A peer-reviewed study about providing telehealth opioid use disorder treatment to rural residents was conducted by Workit Labs, the research division of Workit Health, and published in the journal Telemedicine and e-Health. They found that at the three-month point, 62% of Workit Health's rural OUD members were retained in care, which compares to 50% three-month retention rates reported in published studies on telehealth OUD treatment among patients living in rural areas. Retention in care is associated with improved well-being and lower rates of overdose and death.

Workit Health's programs have been available in several states since being founded in 2015. They have served New Mexico's neighboring state Texas since 2021, and are excited to bring their non-judgmental program to the Land of Enchantment.

Founded in 2015 by two women in recovery, Workit Health has been addressing substance use disorders using a virtual-first model for nine years and has provided care for over 30,000 members. The Workit clinical program includes video visits with licensed clinicians, e-prescribing for substance use disorders and comorbid conditions, and psychosocial, therapeutic support. Workit's innovative technology removes barriers and expands access to evidence-based, person-centered treatment for people struggling with drugs and alcohol, improving outcomes and reducing costs.

