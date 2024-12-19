Workit Health launches online addiction clinic in Arizona

At-home access to licensed providers, medication, and treatment for substance use disorders is now available to Arizona residents.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workit Health, the nation's most trusted provider of evidence-based telehealth treatment for substance use disorders, today opened its Arizona for substance use disorders. As an online provider, this virtual clinic serves the entire state of Arizona, with a base in Scottsdale.

Through their custom app, Workit Health offers 100% online addiction treatment programs for opioid and alcohol use disorders. Arizona residents can use their smartphones and computers to attend video appointments with providers, get medications e-prescribed, join online recovery groups, and take part in a non-judgmental, evidence-based treatment program. Workit Health providers also treat several commonly co-occurring conditions like anxiety, depression, insomnia, and hepatitis C.

According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, the state saw 1,928 confirmed opioid deaths in 2023, as well as 4,081 non-fatal overdoses. Fortunately, safe and effective medication, including buprenorphine, has been approved by the FDA to treat opioid use disorder (OUD). Despite this clear need and established treatment protocol, a 2022 study found that only 36% of the providers on government-maintained lists of Arizona providers were actually providing medication to treat OUD. Workit Health's accessible, online treatment programs can now help to bridge that gap.

"By providing flexible, at-home treatment, we're lowering the barriers to evidence-based addiction care," says Gil Kochman, CEO of Workit Health. "We're also partnering with health plans and health systems in Arizona to increase access for the populations most in need of treatment, like rural communities and pregnant people with opioid use disorder."

In the 2022 study discussed above, 91.2% of the Arizona providers who were willing and able to prescribe buprenorphine were located only in urban areas, leaving residents of Arizona's rural communities underserved. Workit Health has proven experience in providing care to rural members. A peer-reviewed study about providing telehealth OUD treatment to rural residents was conducted by Workit Labs, the research division of Workit Health, and published in the journal Telemedicine and e-Health. They found that at the three-month point, 62% of Workit Health's rural OUD members were retained in care, which compares to 50% three-month retention rates reported in published studies on telehealth OUD treatment among patients living in rural areas. Retention in care is associated with improved well-being and lower rates of overdose and death.

Workit Health's expansion into Arizona adds to the company's strong presence in the Southwest, with existing online clinics in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico.

About Workit Health

Founded in 2015 by two women in recovery, Workit Health has been addressing substance use disorders using a virtual-first model for nine years and has provided care for over 30,000 members. The Workit clinical program includes video visits with licensed clinicians, e-prescribing for substance use disorders and comorbid conditions, and psychosocial, therapeutic support. Workit's innovative technology removes barriers and expands access to evidence-based, person-centered treatment for people struggling with drugs and alcohol, improving outcomes and reducing costs.

More about Workit Health at: https://www.workithealth.com.

Media Contact

Kali Lux, Workit Health, 1 734-252-9153, [email protected], https://www.workithealth.com/

SOURCE Workit Health