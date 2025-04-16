Workit Health launches online addiction treatment in Illinois

Illinois residents can access licensed providers, medication, and evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders through an app.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. , April 16, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workit Health, the nation's most trusted provider of evidence-based telehealth treatment for substance use disorders, announced the launch of its Illinois telehealth clinic, based in Naperville, in the Chicagoland area. As an online provider, Workit Health's app-based virtual clinic serves the entire state of Illinois, covered by health plans like Aetna, UnitedHealthcare, and Zing Health.

Workit Health offers 100% online addiction treatment programs, making evidence-based care for opioid and alcohol use accessible via smartphone or computer. This allows Illinoisans struggling with addiction to reach out for care at the moment they're ready. Residents of Illinois can connect with licensed clinicians, behavioral health staff, and the peer support of fellow members of Workit Health through video appointments and online recovery groups. Members can also receive treatment for several conditions that frequently co-occur with substance use disorders, including anxiety, depression, insomnia, and hepatitis C.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health, the state experienced 3,261 opioid overdose deaths in 2022, which was an 8.2% increase from 2021. Additionally, in its 2023 National Surveys on Drug Use and Health, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) reported that an estimated 18.27% of Illinois adults had a past year substance use disorder. For a variety of reasons, most of those people do not receive the care they need to fully recover. Workit Health's accessible, non-judgmental online treatment programs can now help to address that unmet need.

"Researchers, providers, and healthcare systems have known for years that medications like buprenorphine are an effective, safe way to treat opioid use disorder" says Justin Coffey, MD, CMO of Workit Health. "But too many people face barriers to receiving care. Our flexible, app-based model makes it that treatment more accessible and convenient for those who need it."

1.6 million Illinoisans live in rural areas, where access to addiction treatment is limited. Workit Health has proven experience in providing care to rural members. A peer-reviewed study about providing telehealth opioid use disorder treatment to rural residents was conducted by Workit Labs, the research division of Workit Health, and published in the journal Telemedicine and e-Health. They found that at the three-month point, 62% of Workit Health's rural OUD members were retained in care, which compares to 50% three-month retention rates reported in published studies on telehealth OUD treatment among patients living in rural areas. Retention in care is associated with improved well-being and lower rates of overdose and death.

Workit Health's programs have a proven track record—the company was founded in 2015 and has been providing telehealth addiction treatment in neighboring Michigan since 2017. Their Illinois clinic is now open and accepting appointments for 100% virtual care. For more information, visit www.workithealth.com.

