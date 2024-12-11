Workit Health launches online addiction treatment in Oklahoma

Oklahomans can access licensed providers, medication, and evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders from home.

NORMAN, Okla., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workit Health, the nation's most trusted provider of evidence-based telehealth treatment for substance use disorders, announced the launch of its Oklahoma telehealth clinic, based in Norman, in the Oklahoma City metro area. As an online provider, this virtual clinic serves the entire state of Oklahoma.

Workit Health's addiction treatment programs are 100% online through their custom app, bringing evidence-based care for opioid and alcohol use directly to the smartphones and computers of those who need it. Via video appointments and online recovery groups, residents of Oklahoma can connect with licensed clinicians, behavioral health staff, and the peer support of fellow members of Workit Health for addiction treatment, as well as care for several commonly co-occurring conditions like anxiety, depression, insomnia, and hepatitis C.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, 1,209 Oklahomans died of drug overdose in 2022. Additionally, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services estimates that 16.1% of Oklahomans have a substance use disorder, and most are not receiving the care they need to fully recover. Workit Health's accessible, non-judgmental online treatment programs can now help to bridge that gap.

"We're lowering the barriers to evidence-based care so that people can access it more easily and more affordably, the moment they're ready," says Gil Kochman, CEO of Workit Health. "We're partnering with health plans and health systems in Oklahoma to increase access for the communities most in need of treatment."

More than thirty percent of Oklahomans live in rural areas, where access to addiction treatment is limited. Workit Health has proven experience in providing care to rural members. A peer-reviewed study about providing telehealth opioid use disorder treatment to rural residents was conducted by Workit Labs, the research division of Workit Health, and published in the journal Telemedicine and e-Health. They found that at the three-month point, 62% of Workit Health's rural OUD members were retained in care, which compares to 50% three-month retention rates reported in published studies on telehealth OUD treatment among patients living in rural areas. Retention in care is associated with improved well-being and lower rates of overdose and death.

Workit Health's programs have been available in several states since being founded in 2015. They have served Oklahoma's neighboring state Texas since 2021, and are excited to bring their harm reduction-centered program to the Sooner State.

