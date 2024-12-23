Workit Health offers online care for opioid and alcohol use disorders in Montana

Montana residents can now access evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders from home.

MISSOULA, Mont., Dec. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workit Health, the nation's most trusted provider of evidence-based telehealth treatment for substance use disorders, announced the launch of its Montana virtual clinic, based in Missoula. As an online provider, this telehealth clinic serves residents in all parts of Montana.

According to the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, opioid overdoses in the state have more than doubled from 2014-2023. Additionally, Montana reports a binge drinking rate 7% higher than the national average. There is a clear need for effective, evidence-based treatment for substance use disorders in Big Sky Country.

Workit Health has been an innovator of telehealth addiction treatment, building evidence-based programs for opioids and alcohol use disorders that are 100% online, accessed through their custom app. Members use their smartphones or computers to attend video appointments and online recovery groups, connect with an online community of their peers, and complete interactive therapeutic courses. They can also receive treatment for several conditions that frequently co-occur with substance use disorder, like anxiety, depression, insomnia, and hepatitis C.

"Evidence-based care that includes buprenorphine is shown to reduce the risk of overdose and improve outcomes for individuals with opioid use disorder (OUD), as well as reducing healthcare costs and emergency department visits," says Gil Kochman, CEO of Workit Health. "We're partnering with health plans and health systems in Montana to increase access for the communities most in need of treatment."

45.5% of Montanans are residents of rural areas, where access to addiction treatment is limited. Workit Health has proven experience in providing care to rural members. Workit Labs, the research division of Workit Health, conducted a peer-reviewed study about providing telehealth opioid use disorder treatment to rural residents, which was published in the journal Telemedicine and e-Health. The analysis found that at the three-month point, 62% of Workit Health's rural OUD members were retained in care, which compares to 50% three-month retention rates reported in published studies on telehealth OUD treatment among patients living in rural areas. Retention in care is associated with improved well-being and lower rates of overdose and death.

When Workit Health was founded in 2015, it was one of the first telehealth providers of substance use disorder treatment. With the launch of the Montana clinic, they serve nine states.

About Workit Health

Founded in 2015 by two women in recovery, Workit Health has been addressing substance use disorders using a virtual-first model for nine years and has provided care for over 30,000 members. The Workit clinical program includes video visits with licensed clinicians, e-prescribing for substance use disorders and comorbid conditions, and psychosocial, therapeutic support. Workit's innovative technology removes barriers and expands access to evidence-based, person-centered treatment for people struggling with drugs and alcohol, improving outcomes and reducing costs.

Media Contact

