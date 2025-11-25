Workit Health Returns to California, Expanding Access to Online Opioid and Alcohol Treatment

"Too many people face barriers to effective care," says Justin Coffey, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Workit Health. "Our goal is to remove those barriers with flexible, nonjudgmental treatment that can be accessed from anywhere in California." Post this

The company previously made the difficult decision to withdraw from California in the wake of post-COVID regulatory uncertainty. With greater stability and even more experience, Workit Health is once again making high-quality addiction care accessible to Californians, no matter where in the state they live.

Workit Health offers 100% online addiction treatment programs for opioid and alcohol use via their app. Californians struggling with addiction can meet with licensed clinicians over video, join online recovery groups, and submit drug screens privately through the custom app interface. Medication is e-prescribed as appropriate to the patient's pharmacy of choice. Patients can also receive treatment for many conditions that frequently co-occur with substance use disorders, including anxiety, depression, insomnia, and hepatitis C. Patients can also access preventive care like PrEP for HIV.

According to the California Department of Public Health, the state experienced 7,847 opioid-related overdose deaths in 2023, more than 90% of which involved the synthetic opioid fentanyl. Additionally, in its 2023 National Surveys on Drug Use and Health, the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) reported that an estimated 18.5% of Californian adults had a past year substance use disorder. Despite ground-breaking efforts in harm reduction at city and state levels across California, most of those people do not receive the care they need to fully recover. Workit Health's accessible, non-judgmental online treatment programs can now help to address that unmet need.

"Too many people face barriers to effective care," says Justin Coffey, MD, Chief Medical Officer at Workit Health. "Our goal is to remove those barriers with flexible, nonjudgmental treatment that can be accessed from anywhere in the state."

Access is especially critical for California's 2.3 million rural residents, where treatment options are often extremely limited. Workit's virtual model bridges that gap. In a peer-reviewed study of opioid use disorder patients, 62% of rural Workit Health patients stayed in care at three months—outperforming the 50% retention rate reported in comparable telehealth studies. Higher retention means better health, fewer overdoses, and more lives saved.

Workit Health was founded in 2015 and has been providing telehealth addiction treatment since 2017. Their California clinic is now open and accepting appointments for 100% online care via their app. For more information, visit www.workithealth.com.

About Workit Health

Founded in 2015 by two women in recovery, Workit Health has been addressing substance use disorders using a virtual-first model for nine years and has provided care for over 35,000 members. The Workit clinical program includes video visits with licensed clinicians, e-prescribing for substance use disorders and comorbid conditions, and psychosocial, therapeutic support. Workit's innovative technology removes barriers and expands access to evidence-based, person-centered treatment for people struggling with drugs and alcohol, improving outcomes and reducing costs.

More about Workit Health at: https://www.workithealth.com.

