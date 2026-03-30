Workit Health's Online Treatment Addresses Rising Kratom and 7-OH Dependence

"The good news is that buprenorphine, which is a remarkably safe and effective treatment for opioid use disorder, can also be used to treat kratom or 7-OH use disorder. We see more and more individuals in our program with this condition, and treatment can be life-saving." Post this

"These products may be marketed for general wellness, energy, or mood benefits, or as a safe, 'natural' form of high," says Workit Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Justin Coffey. "But there is no evidence-based indication for medical use of either kratom or 7-OH. These products are not currently regulated, so it is impossible for individuals to know what they are consuming, including their properties, side effects, or risks."

7-OH is a concentrated form of a compound found in the kratom leaf. It can be 15-40x as potent as leaf kratom, potentially leading to a higher risk of addiction. In July of 2025, the FDA took steps to restrict the availability of 7-OH. But leaf kratom remains unregulated by the FDA, allowing kratom products to contain unpredictable and undisclosed concentrations of the kratom plant. The FDA's actions reflect a broader wave of legislative and regulatory activity at state, county, and municipal levels addressing products containing kratom.

For many, the consequences arrive quickly.

"I was in quite a bit of pain when someone told me I should try this new, stronger kratom," one Workit Health member relates. "I stupidly believed that that's all that 7-OH was. I had no idea how addictive it can be. Boy, did I learn fast! By June, I was taking upwards of 240 mg of 7-OH per day. I tried to wean down on my own, but the withdrawals were so bad I couldn't function normally."

The use of kratom and 7-OH can cause withdrawal symptoms, mood swings, increased tolerance, cravings, and overdose. In severe cases, it has resulted in death. The US Poison Centers are tracking serious health effects after exposure to 7-OH.

The toll extends beyond individuals to families and communities.

"As my husband's dependence on kratom deepened, I saw the spark fade from his eyes," one woman shares. "At his lowest point, he contemplated suicide. He told me he felt trapped. He said the withdrawal made him feel like there was no escape, like the pain in his body and mind would never end."

That experience is increasingly common.

"In our experience, individuals with problematic use of kratom or 7-OH experience significant anxiety and agitation, in addition to other signs and symptoms of opioid use disorder," Dr. Coffey said. "The good news is that buprenorphine, which is a remarkably safe and effective treatment for opioid use disorder, can also be used to treat kratom or 7-OH use disorder. We see more and more individuals in our program with this condition, and treatment can be life-saving."

Via the Workit Health app, members can attend online appointments, connect with others in recovery, and receive prescriptions for medications to relieve the cravings and withdrawal symptoms that can take such a painful toll on the physical and mental health of those who use kratom.

Workit Health was founded in 2015. An early innovator of telehealth treatment for substance use disorders, the company offers programs to treat opioid, alcohol, and now kratom use disorders through an app-based platform. Workit's harm-reduction approach focuses on lowering barriers to care, reducing stigma, and supporting sustainable recovery.

About Workit Health

Founded in 2015 by two women in recovery, Workit Health has been addressing substance use disorders using a virtual-first model for nine years and has provided care for over 35,000 members. The Workit clinical program includes video visits with licensed clinicians, e-prescribing for substance use disorders and comorbid conditions, and psychosocial, therapeutic support. Workit's innovative technology removes barriers and expands access to evidence-based, person-centered treatment for people struggling with drugs and alcohol, improving outcomes and reducing costs.

More about Workit Health at: https://www.workithealth.com.

Media Contact

Jaclyn Jutras, Workit Health, 1 (734) 489-1624, [email protected], https://www.workithealth.com/

SOURCE Workit Health