Workiz Breaks Into Top Quarter of Inc. 5000 America's Fastest-Growing Companies for Fourth Consecutive Year

"Earning our fourth Inc. 5000 honor places Workiz among the top 8% of companies, a win powered by our team's innovation and our customers' trust. With AI tools like Workiz AI Genius, we're transforming field service management and redefining what's possible." Post this

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm, they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Workiz has solidified its leadership in AI-powered field service management in 2025 by achieving significant milestones, all while working toward its goal of "automating everything but the wrench." The company enhanced its Workiz AI Genius suite, which includes Genius Answering and Smart Messaging, helping businesses capture every lead and optimize customer interactions 24/7. Users have reported a 33% increase in response time and a 45% increase in customer satisfaction with these features. Workiz also received recognition from organizations like Built In as one of the Best Places to Work in 2025, highlighting its positive company culture. Furthermore, the platform secured strategic partnerships with major industry players such as Trane and American Standard, and integrated with JB Warranties to provide technicians with extended service contract options, creating new revenue streams. These achievements underscore Workiz's commitment to innovation and its role in defining the future of the field service industry through intelligent, scalable, and customer-focused solutions.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Orit Mendels, Workiz, 1 +19727367698, [email protected], www.workiz.com

SOURCE Workiz