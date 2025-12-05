WorkJam Launches Manufacturing Connect to Re-Engage Disconnected Frontline Employees

"Manufacturing Connect gives every worker a direct connection to recognition, growth opportunities, and meaningful participation in company success. When workers feel valued, retention, safety, quality, and innovation all improve." - Steven Kramer, CEO, WorkJam Post this

For manufacturing organizations struggling with 28.6% annual turnover rates—nearly 8x the national average—Manufacturing Connect addresses the root cause: frontline worker disengagement. Workers become disengaged when critical information never reaches them (night shift misses bulletin board updates), their improvement ideas disappear without acknowledgment, and recognition comes weeks late or not at all. This disengagement directly impacts operations—safety incidents increase when workers miss updates, quality suffers when they don't flag issues early, and continuous improvement stalls when frontline expertise never reaches decision-makers. Organizations typically see improved retention and engagement when workers feel heard, recognized, and connected to company success through real-time communication, instant recognition, and meaningful participation in operational decisions.

The solution transforms bulletin board communication and paper-based processes into a mobile-first engagement platform that reaches 100% of workers across all shifts in 50+ languages. Today's bulletin boards fail because night shift never sees day shift updates, paper processes keep managers buried in administrative work instead of leading teams, and delayed recognition (weeks after achievements) kills motivation. Through intelligent orchestration of recognition, communication, learning, workflows, and scheduling capabilities, Manufacturing Connect creates an auditable system where every worker feels valued and every voice is heard—turning systemic communication failures into engagement drivers that improve retention, safety, and operational performance.

"Manufacturing's biggest challenge isn't operational—it's that frontline workers feel invisible and disconnected," said Steven Kramer, CEO and Founder of WorkJam. "Manufacturing Connect gives every worker—regardless of shift, location, or language—a direct connection to recognition, growth opportunities, and meaningful participation in company success. When workers feel valued, everything improves: retention, safety, quality, and innovation."

Manufacturing Connect's unified platform has demonstrated breakthrough engagement improvements for manufacturing enterprises including General Motors, Ford, Penguin Random House, and Mouser Electronics—delivering reduced turnover intentions, improved communication reach across shifts, and the transformation of suggestion boxes into transparent feedback systems.

The platform is accessible through flexible deployment options—either embedded within existing employee portals as seamless tiles, or as a dedicated mobile application for maximum engagement functionality on a shared display in the break room.

Manufacturing Connect includes:

Universal Communication - Enterprise-grade messaging designed for complex manufacturing environments including union and non-union operations. Reach 100% of workers across all shifts in 50+ languages with targeted channels, emergency broadcasts, surveys, polls, and two-way dialogue. Purpose-built for collaborative communication in multi-stakeholder environments where information must flow seamlessly between headquarters, plant leadership and frontline workers.

Emergency Notification Services - Instant plant-wide alerts for weather and/or safety incidents and equipment failures with verified delivery tracking and automated escalation protocols.

Frontline Engagement & Recognition - Real-time rewards, peer nominations, pulse surveys, and transparent feedback loops that make every worker feel valued.

Health, Safety & Compliance - Safety and compliance training delivered in the flow of work via mobile microlearning. Ensures workers have immediate access to safety procedures, hazard protocols, and compliance requirements exactly when needed—reducing incidents while maintaining regulatory adherence.

Shopfloor Upskilling and Job Knowledge- WorkJam empowers manufacturing teams to continuously build skills and knowledge directly on the shop floor. Through integrated microlearning, digital training modules, and real-time task guidance, employees gain hands-on experience and just-in-time learning within their daily workflow. Managers can assign targeted training linked to specific machines, processes, or certifications to ensure compliance, safety, and operational excellence. With gamified learning, badges, and performance insights, WorkJam turns skill development into a continuous, measurable process that improves both worker proficiency and production outcomes.

Early Wage Access: Employees access earned wages after each shift through WorkJam's DailyPay partnership—no waiting for payday, no fees, no loans. This employer-sponsored benefit positions you as an employer of choice, reduces financial stress that drives turnover, and costs employers nothing (fully funded through DailyPay). Pre-built integration automates everything with zero admin burden.

Adoption Accelerators - Additional engagement tools that drive usage and extend value: schedule view, shift swapping and overtime pickup, shift bidding, mobile punching

Mobile Knowledge Base - Searchable repository for operational SOPs, safety procedures, equipment guides, and personal documents (benefits, insurance, etc.) accessible anytime.

AI-Powered Support -24/7 assistant providing instant answers to general knowledge questions, HR policies, and benefits information. Geofencing capabilities ensure compliance with union regulations by restricting communications to workers only when on-site or in designated work areas, and enable accurate mobile time and attendance by verifying worker location during clock-in/clock-out.

Enterprise Security - SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 certified with role-based access controls and complete audit trails.

Compliance Ready - Pre-built templates for ISO 9001, IATF 16949, FDA, OSHA requirements ensuring regulatory adherence.

Manufacturing Connect enables organizations to experience measurable engagement improvements through WorkJam's proven Manufacturing Fast Track deployment methodology. Organizations can validate retention and productivity improvements before expanding to enterprise-wide implementation.

To learn more about Manufacturing Connect and schedule a demonstration, visit workjam.com/manufacturing-connect or contact your WorkJam representative.

About WorkJam

WorkJam was founded in 2014 to improve the lives of frontline workers. As the world's leading digital frontline workplace, WorkJam combines communication, workflows, scheduling tools, learning, and more – all in one unified platform. Available in 50+ languages with inline translation, WorkJam helps organizations bridge language barriers and create inclusive working environments. WorkJam introduces Total Workforce Orchestration®. To learn more, visit WorkJam.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

