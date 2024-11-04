Workorb Announces Seed Funding Round Led by Metavallon and FOI Ventures

We're thrilled to have Matavallon VC and Freedom of Innovation Ventures onboard as partners. Their support validates our vision of empowering AEC firms to fully harness their data, streamline key workflows, and ultimately drive business growth. Post this

By harnessing this data, Workorb helps optimize crucial corporate workflows, starting with business development. The company's solution streamlines and automates the entire business development process for AEC firms, covering tasks from RFP qualification and response drafting to quality checks and draft contract review. This AI-powered platform allows firms to boost efficiency, reduce manual effort, improve proposal outcomes and pursue a larger volume of opportunities / RFQs.

After working closely with its AEC design partners to build and refine its product, Workorb is now ready for the next phase of its journey. The newly raised capital will be utilized to expand sales and product development efforts, accelerating the company's mission to unlock the potential of AEC firms' data.

"We're thrilled to have Matavallon VC and Freedom of Innovation Ventures onboard as partners," said Nick Koudas, CEO of Workorb. "Their support validates our vision of empowering AEC firms to fully harness their data, streamline key workflows, and ultimately drive business growth."

About Workorb

Workorb is a Toronto-based startup pioneering the use of AI to transform data management for Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) firms. By automatically processing, organizing, and curating project data, Workorb enables companies to enhance their business development processes and fully unlock the hidden potential of their past project data. For more information on Workorb, visit https://www.workorb.com/

About Metavallon VC

Metavallon VC specializes in funding B2B deeptech startups at the Seed and Seed+ stages, supporting ambitious entrepreneurs in creating transformative businesses across a number of sectors and geographies. With over € 55m in capital under management, Metavallon VC has invested in 34 startups since 2018.

For more information on Metavallon VC, visit https://metavallon.vc/

