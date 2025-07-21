Workout Anytime Accelerates Growth in 2025: New Leadership, NIL Initiatives and Franchise Expansion Signal Strong Midyear Momentum

With new executive hires, eight leases signed and growing franchise development, the fitness brand is building on its foundation for an ambitious second half of the year.

ATLANTA, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workout Anytime, the premium 24/7 fitness franchise with more than 200 locations nationwide, is entering the second half of 2025 with strong momentum.

"We've seen incredible progress already this year, both in terms of internal development and external impact," said Jerry Pugh, CEO of Workout Anytime. "From onboarding new franchisees to expanding our national footprint, we're laying the groundwork for long-term, sustainable growth — and we're just getting started."

The brand has signed three new franchise agreements and finalized eight leases year-to-date. These milestones follow a major leadership transition that took place in Q2 when Pugh, the brand's largest franchisee, was named CEO. With more than a decade of firsthand experience operating successful clubs, Pugh brings an operator's mindset to the executive suite — a unique advantage as Workout Anytime scales its business.

"This brand has always been about access, integrity and simplicity," Pugh said. "We're doubling down on that mission by investing in leadership, marketing and franchisee support to elevate our member experience and accelerate unit-level success."

In tandem with Pugh's appointment, Workout Anytime also announced the addition of Larry Brayman as chief marketing officer in Q2. Brayman brings more than 30 years of marketing and franchise expertise to the table, having held key leadership roles with Ray-Ban, Oakley, LensCrafters, Gold's Gym and CKE Restaurants.

"Larry brings the energy, insights and strategic vision that will help us build an even stronger brand," Pugh said. "His leadership is already making a difference in how we engage members, support franchisees and communicate our value."

Another defining moment in the first half of 2025 was Workout Anytime's sponsorship of an NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) panel during the NCAA Women's Final Four in Tampa. The event, "Leveling the Playing Field: The Future of Women's NIL," brought together athletes, business leaders and brand partners to discuss how companies can support female athletes both on and off the field.

Representing the brand was Lynsay Flynt, director of marketing and former Division I athlete, who reinforced Workout Anytime's commitment to equity and empowerment.

"Being part of this conversation is a natural extension of what we stand for at Workout Anytime," Flynt said. "Women are a vital part of our member base, and we're committed to investing in their success — both on and off the field. NIL is more than just marketing; it's a movement toward equity, empowerment and long-term visibility for women in sports."

As the second half of 2025 begins, Workout Anytime is focused on continuing its upward trajectory. The brand is targeting additional signings and leases, deepening community engagement and expanding its leadership infrastructure to support the next generation of franchisees.

"Our momentum is strong, our vision is clear, and our team is all-in," Pugh said. "Whether you're a member looking for accessible fitness or an entrepreneur looking for a powerful franchise opportunity, there's never been a better time to join Workout Anytime."

