Workout Anytime Celebrates 25 Year Anniversary, Builds Momentum with Strategic Expansions and New Innovations

Workout Anytime has significantly expanded in the first half of 2024. The brand continues to innovate with new initiatives and amenities, and is primed for continued growth before the year end.

ATLANTA, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workout Anytime, the 24/7 fitness franchise with nearly 200 locations nationwide, has experienced substantial growth and development in the first two quarters of 2024 and is poised for continued expansion in the remainder of the year. The brand, which recently celebrated 25 years of growth, has signed agreements for nine new units year-to-date, with five of those units sold in Q2 alone. This expansion includes breaking into the new market of Richmond Hill, Georgia.

In addition to these signings, Workout Anytime has opened six new locations this year, with two of these openings occurring in Q2. This steady pace of expansion reflects the brand's strategic focus on growth and market penetration.

"We are thrilled with the growth we have experienced so far this year and are incredibly excited for the trajectory of the rest of this year," said Dennis Holcom, senior vice president of franchisee support. "Our focus remains on our mission, vision and values. We want to provide a friendly, convenient, life-changing journey with passion — both for our gym members and for our franchisees, which is why we continually invest in franchisee support."

Existing franchisees with the brand are benefiting from the lucrative proven business model, with numerous owners achieving membership to the Million Dollar Club. Workout Anytime is proud to highlight its newest Million Dollar Club winners, and is proud of the continued hard work and dedication of its franchisees:

Kevin Edmonds - Titusville, Florida

Jerry Pugh and EJ Williams - Palm Bay, Florida

Chris Grove, Chris Hill, and Lawrence Hayes - Mount Airy, North Carolina

Mike King - Weaverville, North Carolina

Jerry Pugh and EJ Williams - Hermitage, Tennessee

Jerry Pugh and EJ Williams - Lynchburg, Virginia

Chris Grove, Chris Hill, and Lawrence Hayes - Hickory, North Carolina

Duane Brown, Tracy Brown, and Tyler Brown - Seymour, Tennessee

Mike King and Ashley King - Greeneville, Tennessee

These franchisees have demonstrated exceptional performance and dedication, contributing significantly to the overall success and growth of Workout Anytime.

In a significant move to enhance the member experience, Workout Anytime recently announced the nationwide rollout of Red Light Therapy (RLT) across its network. RLT offers numerous health benefits, including improving skin health, reducing wrinkles and acne, and aiding in wound healing, all without the harmful effects of ultraviolet light. This innovation aligns with Workout Anytime's commitment to providing cutting-edge wellness solutions to its members.

All new Workout Anytime locations will also feature an Ab & Glute Zone, catering to the growing demand for targeted fitness solutions. This addition underscores the brand's commitment to meeting the diverse needs of its members, the youngest of which are growing in number. Recent data indicates that 73% of Gen Z are members or users of health clubs, gyms or studios, and Workout Anytime is well-positioned to cater to this health-conscious generation with its affordable and innovative fitness solutions.

"We're constantly evaluating and evolving our club designs to ensure they meet the expectations of today's fitness consumers," said Holcom. "This includes making our spaces more inviting and aligned with current trends, as well as incorporating new features to provide more value to our members."

Looking ahead, Workout Anytime will continue to focus on strategic market entries, targeting areas with significant growth potential, including Virginia, Maryland, Arizona, Florida, Alabama, Tennessee, Texas and both Middle and Coastal Georgia. These markets are identified based on demographic trends, demand for fitness services and the potential for franchise success.

With an impressive start to 2024, Workout Anytime is on track to continue its growth trajectory in the coming months. The brand's strategic market entries, focus on franchisee success and commitment to innovation position it as a leader in the fitness industry.

As Workout Anytime continues to expand, it remains dedicated to partnering with passionate local entrepreneurs who are committed to providing valuable services to their communities. This approach ensures that each new location is poised for success and can make a positive impact in its market.

With strong midyear momentum and a clear strategy for continued growth, Workout Anytime is well on its way to further solidifying its position as a top fitness franchise.

ABOUT WORKOUT ANYTIME:

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week fitness concept with over 190 units across the U.S. Founded by fitness veterans John Quattrocchi and Steve Strickland, the company was formed to provide members with first-class fitness facilities at the lowest cost possible while delivering a profitable and affordable business model to franchisees. Built on the founders' motto of "think big, keep it simple and do it with integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion into new territories across the U.S. and Central America by providing opportunities to business-minded entrepreneurs. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on http://workoutanytimefranchise.com/

