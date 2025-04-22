Workout Anytime Champions the Future of Women's Sports at NIL Panel During Final Four Weekend

The premium fitness franchise underscores its commitment to empowering female athletes and shaping the future of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) during NCAA Women's Final Four weekend.

TAMPA, Fla., April 22, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workout Anytime, the premium 24/7 fitness franchise with more than 200 locations and a strong commitment to affordable, accessible fitness, proudly took center stage at "Leveling the Playing Field: The Future of Women's NIL," a high-impact panel hosted by NOCAP Sports during the NCAA Women's Final Four weekend in Tampa, Florida. The event brought together athletes, innovators and brand leaders to explore how strategic sponsorships and partnerships can empower female athletes and shape the future of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) in women's sports.

Representing Workout Anytime was Lynsay Flynt, director of marketing, who joined a powerhouse panel featuring industry leaders including Allison Galer (founder of Disrupt The Game), WNBA star Erica Wheeler, Ellen Hyslop (co-founder of The Gist), Kristine Bill (chief operating officer of Playmaker), and Sarah Fuller (director of athlete success for NOCAP Sports). Moderated by Eryn McVerry, the panel addressed the opportunities and challenges of the evolving NIL landscape, offering insight into how brands can authentically support and amplify the voices of women in sports.

"Being part of this conversation is a natural extension of what we stand for at Workout Anytime," Flynt said. "Women are a vital part of our member base, and we're committed to investing in their success — both on and off the field. NIL is more than just marketing; it's a movement toward equity, empowerment and long-term visibility for women in sports."

Flynt, a former Division I athlete and seasoned marketing strategist, brings a deep understanding of both athletic culture and brand development. Her participation reinforces Workout Anytime's commitment to being a champion for women — whether it's through accessible fitness, strategic partnerships or amplifying female athletes' voices on national stages.

"When we set out to build an NIL thought leadership event focused on actionable strategies to help close the salary pay gap for female athletes, we knew exactly who to call," said Nick Lord, CEO and co-founder of NOCAP Sports. "Workout Anytime has been a standout partner and client, consistently showing up as the kind of forward-thinking brand we champion at NOCAP Sports. They've proven time and again that investing in female athletes isn't just the right thing to do — it's smart business."

With more than 200 locations nationwide, Workout Anytime continues to grow its impact through community-driven initiatives and meaningful involvement in the causes that matter most to its members. The brand's support for women in sports and NIL advancement reflects its broader mission: to be a supportive force in helping individuals reach their full potential — physically, mentally and professionally.

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a premium, 24/7 fitness concept with over 200 locations across the U.S. Founded to provide members with state-of-the-art fitness facilities and an exceptional experience at an accessible price point, the brand delivers a strong, profitable business model for franchisees. Built on the foundation of "Think Big, Keep It Simple, and Do It with Integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion across the U.S. and Central America by offering business-minded entrepreneurs a compelling opportunity to join a proven, rapidly growing brand. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on http://workoutanytimefranchise.com/.

