Workout Anytime Closes Out 2023 with 30 Franchise Units Sold, Plans for Ambitious Expansion in 2024

Amid growing interest in the health and wellness space, the 24/7 fitness franchise has continued to establish itself as a leader, entering new markets like Arizona, Maryland and New Mexico.

ATLANTA, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workout Anytime, the 24/7 fitness franchise with nearly 200 locations across the world, wrapped up 2023 with nearly 30 franchise units signed and nearly 20 new locations open across the country.

"2023 was a pivotal year for us, despite inflation and interest rates impacting the fitness industry," said Terri Harof, Director of Global Franchise Development at Workout Anytime. "The resilience of our brand and our franchise model is evident, and we are proud to say that we closed out the year at or near all of the goals we set at the start of the year."

A significant highlight of last year was the incredible increase in multi-unit growth from existing franchisees. This uptick demonstrates the strong confidence current franchisees have in the brand, and their eagerness to reinvest and expand.

Steven Elliott, the owner of Workout Anytime Florence who joined the system in September 2012, plans to open five gyms over the next five years, for example. Similarly, Charlotte-based franchisee Chris Grove and his partners, who joined the Workout Anytime network in May 2013, are set to open three gyms in 2024, as well as an additional eight more gyms over the next five years. This growth is a testament to the robustness and appeal of the Workout Anytime franchise model.

Among the new openings in 2023, Workout Anytime also successfully expanded its geographical footprint into several states for the first time, including Arizona, Maryland and New Mexico. The Lanham, Maryland location, which was opened by singer, actress and fitness guru Brave Williams, saw record-breaking pre-opening sales during its grand opening in September.

Across the Workout Anytime system, the brand has drawn in another 200,000+ members in 2023 thanks to its recovery suite options, a range of exercise equipment and a supportive, results-based environment. Harof says the growing interest in health and wellness, among both the general public and prospective entrepreneurs, has also fueled this success. Because Workout Anytime is an affordable option that delivers great value, it reliably draws in new members, and prospective franchise owners are noticing this ongoing success.

"More so than ever, people are taking personal responsibility with their health and getting into the gym," Harof said. "Similarly, people are realizing that life is short — it's time to make the most out of everyday life. They may be tired of their corporate job, but they don't want to leave the workforce. They want to get into an industry they are passionate about, and health and wellness is often a great choice."

Dennis Holcom, Senior Vice President of Franchise Support at Workout Anytime, also emphasized the brand's strategic positioning in the fitness segment.

"Our right-sized offerings and cost-effective entry points make us a strong choice, even in challenging economic times," Holcom said. "We cater to hardworking individuals who value fitness, making our demographics ideal for sustained franchise growth. Our three franchise models — hometown for smaller markets, classic for medium markets and XL for larger markets — allows us to enter markets that other brands can't. That makes us the goldilocks of the fitness space."

Additionally, Workout Anytime offers franchisees a semi-absentee ownership option, corporate support and training, pre-negotiated real estate and access to proprietary technology.

Despite its impressive year, the team isn't resting on its laurels — innovation has continued to be a cornerstone of Workout Anytime's strategy. "We've revamped our model to include premium membership suites and additional training areas," said Holcom. "This enhancement, alongside our efforts to expedite location openings, has contributed significantly to our sales growth."

And the franchise industry is taking note of this growth. Workout Anytime was recently ranked No. 353 in this year's Franchise Times "Top 400" list, the most comprehensive ranking of the 400 largest franchise systems in the United States, based on global systemwide sales.

Looking ahead to 2024, the Workout Anytime team hopes to continue its upward trajectory with 50 new units sold and 25 clubs opened by the end of next year.

"We are committed to expanding our footprint and bringing quality fitness options to more communities," said Harof. "With plans for further expansion and a focus on meeting the evolving needs of its customers, we are confident that the brand is poised for continued success in the coming year and beyond."

