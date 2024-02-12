Workout Anytime Named Top Franchise in Entrepreneur's Highly Competitive Franchise 500

The 24-hour, seven-days-a-week fitness franchise stands beside the nation's top brands, celebrated for its support, growth and brand strength.

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workout Anytime, the 190+-unit fitness franchise that is open 24/7, has ranked on Entrepreneur's 45th annual Franchise 500, a highly competitive and incredibly comprehensive franchise ranking. The Franchise 500 is an invaluable resource for prospective franchisees and a celebrated recognition among franchisors. This year, Entrepreneur received more applications than ever, making the 2024 ranking even more competitive. Still, Workout Anytime secured No. 431 on the list and was recognized for its impressive performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability and brand power.

"We continued to grow through 2023, expanding our footprint with multiple new franchise agreements, including a few multi-unit deals," said Steven Strickland, CEO of Workout Anytime. "With demand for locally owned and operated fitness concepts growing, Workout Anytime has successfully captured the attention of both franchisees and members. We're proud to have been recognized by another industry giant for the strength of our model."

Over the past 45 years, the Franchise 500 has become the go-to measure for franchisors' successes and franchisees' research. Last year, Entrepreneur received submissions from over 1,300 franchisors interested in consideration for the ranking. Each franchise brand was then analyzed based on its costs and fees, size and growth, support, and brand strength to create a ranking of the top 500 franchise brands. Workout Anytime's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

In 2023, the results-based franchise sold over 200,000 new memberships, finding continued demand from the communities it enters. Because of this, the brand is only leaning further into its growth strategy, working to healthily and efficiently add units in new markets and increase its presence in areas where it has already established a presence.

"The Workout Anytime team has worked hard to develop ourselves as a franchise, strategically adjusting and strengthening our franchise model," said Strickland. "We are proud of what we have accomplished so far, and we are confident that we will continue to provide one of the best franchise opportunities in the industry as we expand further."

To view Workout Anytime in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500..

ABOUT WORKOUT ANYTIME:

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week fitness concept with 190 units across the U.S. Founded by fitness veterans John Quattrocchi and Steve Strickland, the company was formed to provide members with first-class fitness facilities at the lowest cost possible while delivering a profitable and affordable business model to franchisees. Built on the founders' motto of "think big, keep it simple and do it with integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion into new territories across the U.S. and Central America by providing opportunities to business-minded entrepreneurs. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on http://workoutanytimefranchise.com/.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Workout Anytime