Workout Anytime Names Jerry Pugh as New CEO, Ushering in New Era of Growth and Innovation

As the brand's largest franchisee, Pugh's leadership marks a pivotal moment for Workout Anytime, with a commitment to expanding access and driving future success across 200+ locations.

ATLANTA, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workout Anytime, the premium 24/7 fitness franchise with more than 200 locations and a strong commitment to affordable, accessible fitness, is proud to announce Jerry Pugh as its new owner and Chief Executive Officer. Pugh, the brand's largest franchisee, brings with him years of firsthand experience operating successful clubs and a deep-rooted connection to the brand that began more than a decade ago.

"I am truly honored to step into this leadership role," said Pugh. "As a longtime franchisee, I've witnessed the incredible impact Workout Anytime has on communities and its potential for growth. I'm excited to build on this strong foundation and work alongside our franchisees to explore new opportunities, elevate member experiences and drive the brand to greater success."

Founded in 1999 by Steven Strickland and John Quattrocchi, Workout Anytime has grown to more than 200 locations nationwide. The brand has built a reputation for empowering franchise owners and making high-quality fitness available to everyone. Under Pugh's leadership, the company enters a new chapter fueled by personal experience, proven franchise success and a passion for helping others.

"Jerry's journey from franchisee to CEO is a testament to his dedication and vision," said Strickland, co-founder of Workout Anytime. "His leadership will undoubtedly propel Workout Anytime to new heights while staying true to our mission of empowering both our members and franchisees."

This milestone for the brand is supported by strong financial and strategic partners. Financing is provided by two experienced firms. Skyline Global Partners, a Chicago-based lower middle-market private equity firm, specializes in buyouts and growth equity investments across the U.S. and Canada. The transaction was led by Ross Christianson and Nav Kalsi. Additionally, Peninsula Capital Partners, based in Detroit, has provided support through its structured junior capital solutions. Since 1995, the firm has been instrumental in supporting middle-market transactions. Chris Gessner led the transaction for Peninsula. The transition is further supported by Private Capital Advisors, with Peter Stipher leading the Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) process to ensure a smooth leadership transition and continued post-merger support.

As Workout Anytime continues to expand its footprint across the country, this announcement marks an exciting new chapter for the brand. With Pugh at the helm, the company is poised for even greater growth, leveraging his deep experience and passion for the brand to drive innovation and elevate the member experience. Supported by a strong network of financial and strategic partners, Workout Anytime is committed to making high-quality fitness more accessible to communities nationwide. As the brand looks to the future, this leadership transition signifies not just a moment of celebration, but the beginning of a bold vision that will shape the next phase of growth and success for both franchisees and members alike.

ABOUT WORKOUT ANYTIME:

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a premium, 24/7 fitness concept with over 200 locations across the U.S. Founded to provide members with state-of-the-art fitness facilities and an exceptional experience at an accessible price point, the brand delivers a strong, profitable business model for franchisees. Built on the foundation of "Think Big, Keep It Simple, and Do It with Integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion across the U.S. and Central America by offering business-minded entrepreneurs a compelling opportunity to join a proven, rapidly growing brand. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on http://workoutanytimefranchise.com/.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Workout Anytime