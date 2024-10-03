Workout Anytime Ranked in Franchise Times Top 400, Showcasing Brand's Success in 2024

The 24/7 fitness franchise was ranked number 339 based on global systemwide sales, climbing 14 spots from its ranking last year.

ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workout Anytime, the fitness franchise brand with more than 200 locations worldwide, was ranked No. 339 in this year's Franchise Times Top 400, the most comprehensive ranking of the 400 largest franchise systems in the United States. Workout Anytime has earned its spot based on its global systemwide sales and joins a number of major, reputable brands on the list, including McDonald's, 7-Eleven and Ace Hardware.

The brand's growth over the last year is evident in its transition from No. 353 last year to No. 339 in 2024. This 14-spot climb over the course of one year is a good indication that this first-class, low-cost workout experience franchise is still growing and improving.

"We are really excited about this recognition and feel confident that this momentum will continue to build," said Terri Harof, Director of Franchise Development for Workout Anytime.

Franchise Times uses a combination of companies' voluntary reports, along with their most recent Franchise Disclosure Documents (FDDs) to determine rankings for the 400 largest franchise systems in the U.S. each year. To qualify for the ranking, a company must be a legal United States franchise with headquarters based in the U.S. or have at least 10% of its total units located in the U.S., with at least 15% of its total units consisting of franchises.

Since being founded in 1999, this fitness brand continues to evolve to meet the high demand of the HVLC model. Workout Anytime continues to lean into its efficient growth strategy, adding units in new markets and increasing its presence in areas where its brand has an established reputation.

"As a brand, we've worked hard to develop as a franchise, and we've been really strategic about our growth," said Harof. "This ranking is a testament to all of that hard work. We're proud of what we've accomplished, and we look forward to seeing how much more we can accomplish in the future."

Workout Anytime has a lot to offer franchisees, including a flexible model, corporate support and training, pre-negotiated real estate and access to proprietary technology.

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week fitness concept with over 200 units across the U.S. Founded by fitness veterans John Quattrocchi and Steve Strickland, the company was formed to provide members with first-class fitness facilities at the lowest cost possible while delivering a profitable and affordable business model to franchisees. Built on the founders' motto of "think big, keep it simple and do it with integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion into new territories across the U.S. and Central America by providing opportunities to business-minded entrepreneurs. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on http://workoutanytimefranchise.com/.

