Workout Anytime Revolutionizes Member Experience with Nationwide Launch of Red Light Therapy Service

The fitness franchise has launched a nationwide rollout of Red Light Therapy across its network of nearly 200 fitness locations, aiming to enhance member health through innovative technology that promotes skin health and energy enhancement.

ATLANTA, July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workout Anytime, the 24/7 fitness franchise with nearly 200 locations nationwide, is proud to announce the nationwide rollout of Red Light Therapy (RLT) across its network. Through this initiative, Workout Anywhere aims to enhance the health and wellness of its members through an innovative technology that promotes skin health and energy enhancement, as well as overall well-being.

According to Greg Maurer, vice president of fitness and education for Workout Anytime, RLT is a safe and non-invasive procedure in which the skin is penetrated by red and infrared light, which interacts with the mitochondria within the cells to increase oxygen levels and dramatically improve energy production.

"So what are the specific benefits we know for skin health in red light?" Maurer said. "We definitely know it can help with wrinkles. For example, unlike ultraviolet light, it doesn't damage the skin, it helps the skin. It can help with wound healing, it can help with acne."

The rollout includes two types of RLT units designed to cater to different member needs. "We have stand-up units for targeted treatments in private rooms and lay-down units that deliver deeper penetration for more extensive benefits," Maurer said. These sessions typically last between 12 to 20 minutes, and should be scheduled at least three times a week for optimal results.

The introduction of RLT aligns with Workout Anytime's commitment to offering comprehensive wellness amenities. "We're passionate about creating a life-changing journey for everybody coming into our clubs," said Maurer. "Red light therapy will be a standard feature in our new clubs, offering members access to cutting-edge technology aimed at enhancing their overall fitness experience."

The rollout will encompass existing clubs and upcoming locations, ensuring that members nationwide can access this innovative wellness solution. "Consumers can visit the Workout Anytime website to check if their local club offers this amenity," Maurer said.

In addition to RLT, Workout Anytime is exploring other wellness innovations to complement its fitness offerings. "We're also looking into integrating forms of whole-body cold therapy, providing members with diverse options to support their fitness journey," Maurer said.

ABOUT WORKOUT ANYTIME:

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week fitness concept with nearly 200 units across the U.S. Founded by fitness veterans John Quattrocchi and Steve Strickland, the company was formed to provide members with first-class fitness facilities at the lowest cost possible while delivering a profitable and affordable business model to franchisees. Built on the founders' motto of "think big, keep it simple and do it with integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion into new territories across the U.S. and Central America by providing opportunities to business-minded entrepreneurs. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on http://workoutanytimefranchise.com/.

Media Contact

Julie Maw, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Workout Anytime