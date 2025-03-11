Workout Anytime Showcases Prime Multi-Unit Growth Opportunity at MUFC 2025

Workout Anytime invites multi-unit operators to Booth #2330 at the 2025 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference to explore exclusive incentives and territory opportunities in the fitness industry.

LAS VEGAS, March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workout Anytime, the fitness franchise brand with more than 200 locations worldwide, is gearing up for the 2025 Multi-Unit Franchising Conference (MUFC), the premier annual event for multi-unit franchise operators. Taking place March 25-28 at Caesars Forum Conference Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, the event brings together industry leaders, franchisors and investors to explore best practices, innovations and opportunities for business growth.

Workout Anytime will be exhibiting at Booth #2330. Multi-unit franchise operators looking to expand their portfolios in the booming fitness industry will have the opportunity to learn more about the brand's proven business model, strong unit economics and support systems that make it a lucrative investment for franchisees.

"Multi-unit operators are the backbone of our franchise system. With 70% of all new clubs since the pandemic coming from existing franchisees expanding their footprint, our model speaks for itself," said Terri Harof, Director of Franchise Development at Workout Anytime. "We have entered 2025 with a strategic focus on high-demand B and C markets, where we continue to see tremendous success. MUFC is the perfect place for operators to discover how they can capitalize on this momentum."

Workout Anytime provides an attractive franchise opportunity with a proven track record of multi-unit success. While the franchise fee for a single location is currently $35,000, multi-unit investors who purchase a three-pack will pay $45,000 at signing, followed by $10,000 at 12 months when work begins on location two and another $10,000 at 24 months when work begins on location three. The total investment for three franchises is $65,000.

With 80% of Workout Anytime's growth concentrated in secondary and tertiary markets, prime territories are still available but filling quickly. The brand is targeting key markets for expansion in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia, with a focus on major DMAs such as Atlanta, Tampa, Orlando, Jacksonville, Nashville and Raleigh-Durham.

"As we set our sights on signing 30 new franchise agreements and opening 25 new locations in 2025, we're seeking passionate, growth-minded operators who want to build a strong fitness business," said Harof. "With our streamlined operations and strong franchisee support, we make multi-unit growth both achievable and profitable."

Multi-unit operators attending MUFC 2025 are encouraged to visit Workout Anytime at Booth #2330 to learn more about the brand's expansion potential and exclusive incentives. To schedule a one-on-one meeting during the event, book an appointment at https://mufc25.workoutanytimefranchise.com/woa-franchising.

ABOUT WORKOUT ANYTIME:

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a 24-hour, seven-day-a-week fitness concept with over 200 units across the U.S. Founded by fitness veterans John Quattrocchi and Steve Strickland, the company was formed to provide members with first-class fitness facilities at the lowest cost possible while delivering a profitable and affordable business model to franchisees. Built on the founders' motto of "think big, keep it simple and do it with integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion into new territories across the U.S. and Central America by providing opportunities to business-minded entrepreneurs. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on http://workoutanytimefranchise.com/.

