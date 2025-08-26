Workout Anytime Teams Up with Viral Baseball Star Kyle "KJ" Jackson to Inspire Fitness Journeys Nationwide

Known for his energy, resilience, and authenticity, KJ teams up with Workout Anytime in the nationwide 'The After' campaign, inspiring people of all ages to stay consistent in their fitness journeys.

ATLANTA, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workout Anytime, the leading 24/7 premium fitness franchise dedicated to making health and wellness accessible for all, has launched a social media collaboration with viral baseball star and influencer Kyle "KJ" Jaackson. The collaboration is part of "The After," a system-wide initiative designed to encourage members everywhere to celebrate the mental and physical benefits of completing a workout.

With over a million social media followers and a reputation for bringing joy, athleticism, and creativity to the game, KJ has become a cultural phenomenon in his own right. His high-energy performances and ability to connect with fans across generations have built him a loyal audience that mirrors Workout Anytime's diverse member base, making the campaign collaboration a natural fit.

"We brought KJ into this campaign not only for his incredible athletic background, but also because of the kind of person he is," said Lynsay Flynt, Director of Marketing at Workout Anytime. "He's a phenomenal human being who loves to build community, embodies resilience, and reflects the values we hold as a brand. KJ's story of overcoming injury, returning to the field, and now inspiring millions through his platform, is a relatable journey many of our members take in pursuing fitness and wellness. For us, it's about showing that no matter who you are, athlete and or not, we all share the same struggles with motivation, and the same joy when we push through and succeed."

KJ was on track to go pro before injury temporarily sidelined his career, and has since become a fan favorite for his energy, creativity, and positivity. His authenticity and ability to connect with fans make him an ideal partner for Workout Anytime.

"'The After' is that feeling of accomplishment when you finish a workout," said KJ. "Mentally, I feel clear headed and proud, and physically, I feel strong and confident. Even with a busy travel schedule, staying active helps me show up as my best self, on and off the field. I hope to inspire others to discover that same feeling in their own journeys. No matter where you're starting, every workout is a step toward becoming stronger and healthier. Workout Anytime makes it easier to stay consistent, no matter where life takes me."

By highlighting KJ in this special collaboration, Workout Anytime is amplifying "The After" campaign across its nationwide network of 190+ clubs, encouraging members of all ages to experience the post-workout feeling of confidence, clarity, and strength — wherever they are in their fitness journey.

About Workout Anytime:

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a premium, 24/7 fitness concept with over 190 locations across the U.S. Founded to provide members with state-of-the-art fitness facilities and an exceptional experience at an accessible price point, the brand delivers a strong, profitable business model for franchisees. Built on the foundation of "Think Big, Keep It Simple, and Do It with Integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion across the U.S. by offering business-minded entrepreneurs a compelling opportunity to join a proven, rapidly growing brand. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on http://workoutanytimefranchise.com/.

