Workout Anytime Welcomes Larry Brayman as Chief Marketing Officer, Strengthening Leadership Team Amid Growth Surge

Brayman, a veteran marketer, joins the executive team to drive brand growth and elevate member engagement as Workout Anytime enters a bold new chapter under recently appointed CEO Jerry Pugh.

ATLANTA, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workout Anytime, the leading premium 24/7 fitness franchise with over 200 locations nationwide, proudly announces the appointment of Larry Brayman as Chief Marketing Officer. This key leadership addition follows the recent naming of Jerry Pugh as CEO, reinforcing a bold new era of growth, innovation and brand elevation for the fitness franchise.

Brayman joins Workout Anytime with more than 30 years of marketing and franchise leadership experience across the fitness, retail and restaurant industries. He brings a powerful track record of brand-building, strategic marketing and franchise success. Most recently, he served as North American franchise director for Luxottica Retail, which owns globally recognized brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley and LensCrafters. Prior to that, Brayman was vice president of marketing for the Gold's Gym Midwest franchise and vice president of corporate affairs for CKE Restaurants, overseeing powerhouse brands such as Hardee's and Carl's Jr.

"Larry's expertise, passion for fitness and proven leadership make him the perfect addition to our executive team," said Pugh. "His appointment marks a pivotal step in our brand's evolution as we continue expanding our footprint and elevating the Workout Anytime experience for members and franchisees alike."

Brayman's arrival aligns with a strategic leadership transition under Pugh, Workout Anytime's largest franchisee, whose promotion to CEO was announced earlier this year. With Pugh's deep understanding of the brand and Brayman's dynamic marketing acumen, Workout Anytime is uniquely positioned to accelerate its growth and innovation strategy.

"I'm thrilled to join Workout Anytime at such a transformational moment," said Brayman. "This brand has an incredible foundation and a clear purpose — making high-quality, premium fitness accessible and affordable for all. I look forward to working closely with Jerry and the entire team to strengthen our brand, deepen member engagement and support franchisees as we grow."

Founded in 1999, Workout Anytime has become a trusted fitness brand recognized for its convenience, value and commitment to community. The appointment of Brayman further underscores the company's investment in building a world-class leadership team to support its national expansion and enhanced member experience.

As Workout Anytime enters this exciting new chapter, the brand remains focused on its mission: empowering individuals and communities through accessible fitness — anytime, anywhere.

ABOUT WORKOUT ANYTIME:

Atlanta-based Workout Anytime is a premium, 24/7 fitness concept with over 200 locations across the U.S. Founded to provide members with state-of-the-art fitness facilities and an exceptional experience at an accessible price point, the brand delivers a strong, profitable business model for franchisees. Built on the foundation of "Think Big, Keep It Simple, and Do It with Integrity," Workout Anytime is preparing for significant expansion across the U.S. and Central America by offering business-minded entrepreneurs a compelling opportunity to join a proven, rapidly growing brand. Franchise opportunities are available, and more information can be found on http://workoutanytimefranchise.com/.

