Workout Anytime's Personal Trainer (PT) Education Approved by NASM and AFAA

The 190-plus fitness concept's PT education is now NASM and AFAA approved, enabling trainers to earn continuing education credits through their live training academies.

ATLANTA, Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workout Anytime, the 24/7 fitness concept with over 200 units across the U.S., is proud to announce that its personal trainer (PT) education has received approval from the National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) and the Athletics and Fitness Association of America (AFAA).

The NASM and AFAA approval applies to the following live training academies offered by Workout Anytime:

1 Day Live Coaches Academy

2 Day PPT Academy

2 Day Performance Leadership Academy

Greg Maurer, Vice President of Fitness and Education at Workout Anytime, emphasized the significance of this achievement: "It allows us to provide those continuing education credits for our trainers — our coaches — who go through our education process, but more importantly, it allows us to do that externally as well. Like everyone else, we need talented, driven individuals to join our team. And we're growing, so we constantly need to attract them."

Maurer also highlighted the importance of this approval in validating the value of Workout Anytime's educational content: "It adds a level of validation to what you're doing. You're having a third party, which is one of the largest PT education providers out there, validate that your content is valuable and worthwhile for their hundreds of thousands of trainers."

In addition to benefiting Workout Anytime's current trainers, this approval also positions the brand as an attractive destination for trainers seeking professional development. "With what we've put together in those three courses, you would more than fulfill your entire education requirements to maintain your current NASM status for another two years," Maurer said.

This milestone also aligns with Workout Anytime's overall goals. "Our mission is to provide a friendly, convenient, life-changing journey with passion," Maurer said. "And it actually starts with our team. For trainers, education is absolutely critical, and they typically love opportunities to get more education."

By offering these NASM and AFAA-approved academies, Workout Anytime demonstrates its ongoing commitment to supporting the growth and success of personal trainers within the industry. Trainers from across the country can now attend these live training academies and earn valuable CECs required to maintain their NASM and AFAA approvals.

