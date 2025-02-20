Workplace Politics Heats Up: 81% Say Tensions Have Risen Since Trump's Election

"Political conversations are no longer just a side topic—they're shaping workplace culture and fueling divisions," says Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. Post this

Workplace conflict is on the rise: 91% have observed or experienced political clashes at work, and 81% say the workplace has become more tense.

Political discussions are becoming more frequent and heated: 72% say political discussions have increased, and 75% say they've become more intense

Political divisions are affecting workplace relationships: 51% actively avoid collaborating with coworkers with opposing views.

Many employees want restrictions on political discussions: 92% support policies to limit political talk at work.

"Political conversations are no longer just a side topic—they're shaping workplace culture and fueling divisions," says Keith Spencer, career expert at Resume Now. "With 91% of employees reporting conflict over political differences and more than half avoiding colleagues with opposing views, companies must find a way to balance free expression with maintaining a professional, inclusive environment."

Political Conversations Are Becoming More Frequent and Intense

Political conversations have become a routine part of workplace culture.

72% say political discussions have increased at work since Trump was elected.

79% of employees discuss politics at least weekly, with 32% talking politics daily.

92% would support their companies implementing policies to reduce political discussions at work.

Political Divisions Are Fueling Workplace Conflict

Political conversations are creating more conflict in the workplace.

75% say political discussions at work have become more heated since Trump's election.

91% report observing or experiencing workplace conflict due to political differences.

51% frequently avoid collaboration with colleagues because of differing political views.

83% anticipate an increase in workplace political tensions under Trump compared to under Biden.

Concerns Over Political Bias in Promotions and Workplace Policies

Employees report concerns about political bias influencing career growth and leadership decisions.

93% believe their company's leadership has a political bias that affects workplace policies and decisions.

90% believe political bias impacts promotions, raises, or workplace opportunities.

For a deeper dive into how political polarization is shaping the workforce, please visit https://www.resume-now.com/job-resources/careers/post-us-elections-report or contact Joseph Santaella at [email protected].

Methodology:

The findings provided were gathered through a survey conducted with 1,037 American workers on January 28, 2025. Participants were queried about workplace political tensions, employer expectations, and anticipated changes under Trump's presidency. Participants responded to various question types, including yes/no questions, open-ended questions, scale-based questions gauging agreement levels, and questions that permitted the selection of multiple options from a list of answers.

About Resume Now

Since 2005, Resume Now has offered job seekers a fast and easy way to create a beautifully designed, expert-backed resume. With pre-written, industry-specific phrases and recruiter-approved templates, the award-winning builder enables users to create a polished and professional resume in minutes. Resume Now has been featured in major outlets such as Fortune, Forbes, and more. Stay connected with Resume Now's latest updates on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Resume Now press contact: Joseph Santaella - [email protected]

Phone: 787-236-9388

Media Contact

Joseph Santaella, Resume Now, 787-236-9388, [email protected], https://www.resume-now.com/

SOURCE Resume Now