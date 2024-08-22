Workplace Strategy Experts from SPS North America to Present Best Practices at WORKTECH Conference

As economic and cultural changes continue to shape how employees view their relationship with their employers, the modern workplace must continuously evolve, flex and adapt to new expectations. Post this

Dr. Black will be joined by Nicole Mangarella, Head of Global Technology & Innovation – Enterprise Workplace Solutions for SPS. Ms. Mangarella has over 15 years' experience in business technology solutions and drives the integration of technology into people-based workplace solutions. Most recently, she has launched an omnichannel platform, SPS Nexus, that works in tandem with the workplace services SPS provides its clients. SPS Nexus provides convenient access to workplace services for employees whether onsite or remote and supports employee productivity and improves workplace satisfaction.

The WORKTECH New York Conference and Exhibition brings together workplace professionals from around the world to provide valuable insights into the latest advancements in technology, workplace optimization, and employee experience. Attendees will learn what businesses need to know and how to prepare for these changes.

"As economic and cultural changes continue to shape how employees view their relationship with their employers, the modern workplace must continuously evolve, flex and adapt to new expectations," stated Dr. Black. "We look forward to sharing insights on how a workplace experience solution can help achieve this goal."

In addition to participating in the panel discussion, Dr. Black, Ms. Mangarella and other members of the SPS team will meet with attendees to discuss strategies and share best practices.

About SPS

SPS is a leading technology-driven business transformation company. With our innovative Enterprise Workplace Solutions, we empower organizations to adopt hybrid work programs to enhance productivity and flexibility. Our Technology Business Solutions bring together cutting-edge technology, deep vertical process expertise, and a diverse global workforce to support clients in their digital transformation journey and efficiently tackle their most complex challenges.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, SPS operates in more than 20 countries and focuses on clients in banking, insurance and health. SPS has more than 8,500 employees and is recognized with a world-class NPS by its global client base.

We act with precision, connect people to the right information, and turn data into insights for better outcomes.

SPS. The Power of Possibility.

