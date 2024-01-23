"Workplacely" Launches to Revolutionize HR with AI-driven Insights, Transforming Workplaces into 'Most Loved Workplaces®'

'Our goal with Workplacely is to redefine what it means to be a highly productive workplace in the 21st century,' says Louis Carter, CEO of and founder of Workplacely. 'We're excited to see organizations transform into Most Loved Workplaces®, where passion, productivity, and purpose converge.' Post this

With Workplacely, HR and business leaders are no longer dependent on time-consuming analysis by data analysts.

Some of the key capabilities of Workplacely include:

Empower Employees: Workplacely provides employees with a transformative platform to voice their emotions and sentiments and coach themselves and their peers. Employees and leaders become pivotal stakeholders in shaping a work environment they love by taking responsibility for their cultural behaviors.

Equip Leadership Teams to Take Action: In an age where agility is paramount, Workplacely gives leadership teams real-time insights, enabling them to make swift, informed decisions. The tool's emphasis on reducing survey fatigue ensures that feedback isn't just collected; it's acted upon.

Unprecedented Insights with Advanced AI Tools: At the heart of Workplacely lies its robust AI-driven recommendation engine, curated custom surveys, and the pioneering 'Love of Workplace® Index.' As organizations strive for excellence, the tool offers additional certification surveys, including certifications for Parents and Caregivers, Women, Diversity, Volunteering, and more. From engagement to the love of the company, every survey is designed with precision to capture nuances of the employee experience.

Help Workplaces Become Most Loved Workplaces®: Most Loved Workplaces experience a 10% increase in customer satisfaction, 23% higher profitability, and 43% lower turnover. Companies that use the Workplacely platform have the tools to help them achieve Most Loved Workplaces® certification.

Help Companies to Achieve Placement on the Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index: The Newsweek 1000 Excellence Index recognizes companies exceeding best practices in financial responsibility, sustainability, social responsibility, employee experience, customer satisfaction, ethics, and more. The Workplacely platform is a key tool to measure employee and stakeholder sentiment and help companies achieve placement on the Newsweek Excellence 1000 Index.

Measure Love, Not Just Engagement: Workplacely stands apart with its unique 'love rating' system. Business leaders can now gauge the affection and regard employees hold for their workplace, their CEO, executive leaders, management, peers, and beyond.

Vision for the Future: Workplacely wasn't just built as a tool; it's a vision for the future. A vision where workplaces aren't just about tasks and deadlines but where employees love to give their best work results in performance levels up to 4 times more impactful.

'Our goal with Workplacely is to redefine what it means to be a highly productive, loved workplace in the 21st century,' says Louis Carter, CEO of Best Practice Institute and founder of Workplacely. 'We're excited to see organizations transform into Most Loved Workplaces®, where passion, productivity, and purpose converge. The Workplacely platform plays a crucial role in helping organizations get certified and climb the ranks of the Newsweek Excellence and Most Loved Workplace® lists, demonstrating their commitment to creating an outstanding work environment and company for employees, customers, and all stakeholders.'

The Workplacely platform culminates Carter's 25 years of research and experience as an organizational psychologist, helping Fortune 2000 companies build more engaged and productive workforces. To bring his vision to market, Carter has assembled a team of experts to deliver this AI-Driven SaaS solution including:

Louis Carter, Author, CEO, Organizational Psychologist, Executive Coach. Carter is one of the pre-eminent experts in global culture and strategic leadership. He is the author of 12 best-selling books, including the latest, In Great Company.

Grant Ingersoll, CTO. Ingersoll is the former CTO of the Wikimedia Foundation, Luckidworks, and TextWise. He is a sought-after CTO with expertise in search and text analysis.

Scott Baxt, COO. Baxt has brought 20+ years of experience in the People industry, running the NYC office of IQPC and key leadership roles at ERE Media and TLNT, both leading trade publications in Recruiting and Talent Management.

Kerry Gilliam, Head of Customer Success & Marketing. Gilliam has 25+ years of experience leading marketing and customer success teams in the HR Technology space for companies including Jobvite, Talemetry, PageUp/Clinch, PeopleFluent, and Infor.

To learn more about the Workplacely, visit http://workplacely.com .

