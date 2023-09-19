WorkReduce Appoints Ad Tech Leader Jake Glaser as Head of Sales

WorkReduce helps platforms, brands and agencies augment leaner media teams with digitally skilled talent to better utilize resources and grow their businesses. Tweet this

"Jake's deep industry expertise makes him a great fit," said Brian Dolan, CEO of WorkReduce. "Clients and prospects want to talk to people who have built and led high-performing teams. Combine that with a deep understanding of the programmatic space, ad tech, and retail media and you have someone uniquely suited to help us break into new markets as we move into our next phase of growth."

Over the past several years, the advertising industry has undergone a talent crisis driven by a variety of factors, from the Great Resignation to economic uncertainty to RTO pressures and an ongoing digital skills gap. WorkReduce helps platforms, brands and agencies augment leaner media teams with digitally skilled talent to better utilize resources and grow their businesses.

"I'm excited to join the innovative team at WorkReduce," said Glaser. "Coming off the heels of the Great Resignation, our industry finds itself in a reset or a 'Great Regrowth'. WorkReduce has always been ahead of market trends and represents a new way of working that solves the many challenges our industry faces. I am looking forward to joining the team in the mission to making work better."

WorkReduce Inc is a data-driven platform dedicated to providing top-notch media buying talent. With a focus on innovation and excellence, the company continues to set industry standards and pave the way for the future of media buying.

