Workshop, Crafting and Fall Cleanup Ideas From WORX Featured in Amazon Prime Days

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With Amazon Prime Days October 10 and 11, WORX® has a few handy home improvement products to get projects underway, plus, an impressive crafting combo kit and a powerful cordless leaf blower to send leaves packing this fall. With a cost savings of 20 percent or more, consider the WORX 20V Power Share PRO 7-1/4 in. Sliding Compound Miter Saw, WORXNitro 20V Power Share ½ in. Drill-Driver, MAKERX 3-pc. Rotary Tool, Angle Grinder and Wood/Metal Carving Kit or the WORXNitro 40V Leafjet Blower.

The WORX 20V Power Share PRO 7-1/4 in. Sliding Compound Miter Saw with innovative hold-down clamp and 20V 4.0Ah Power Share PRO Battery is ideal for cutting trim and molding, building decks, and making bevel and angle cuts. The benchtop miter weighs 21 lbs. (with battery) and with its aluminum base construction weighs less than conventional 10 in. sliding compound miter saws.

Most miter saws have hold down clamps, but the WORX saw features a hold down clamp that's lever-operated and holds down the work piece firmly in place on both sides of the blade throughout the cut. The feature presents a safer solution in keeping hands free during cutting operations. No other miter saw has this dual clamp feature.

The Power Share PRO battery provides improved power protection and runtime through an intelligent battery management system with cell-cooling technology. Each battery's cell is wrapped in thermoplastic material to dissipate heat and maximize power and performance.

The 7-1/4 in. saw easily cross-cuts 1x6's, 1x8s or 2x4's. Besides cutting crown molding, trim, window casements, it cuts picture frames and more. Maximum depth of cut at 90º is 2-1/4 in. The saw's hi-vis miter scale sets up miter cuts from 0 to 47º with positive stops at 0, 15, 30 and 47º left/right. The bevel scale sets cuts at 0º and 45º. Depth stop adjustments are included for repetitive cut operations

The saw includes a WORX 20V, 4.0Ah, Power Share PRO battery, a 2 amp hr. charger, 40 tooth carbide-tipped blade, blade key and dust bag. The Power Share PRO battery is compatible with up to 100 other WORX 20V, 40V and 80V DIY and lawn and garden tools and lifestyle products for cost savings and convenience.

The WORXNitro 20V Power Share 7-1/4 in. Sliding Compound Miter Saw (WX845L) is available at Amazon. The miter saw is covered by the WORX three-year limited warranty.

The WORXNitro 20V Power Share ½ in. Drill-Driver is a great toolbox addition and can be recruited for multiple DIY jobs. The drill's brushless motor provides electronically controlled power distribution, and runs 50 percent longer, 25 percent more powerful, with10 times longer life than standard brushed motors. Its brushless motor technology runs cooler with less friction and heat buildup.

The WORXNitro Drill-Driver is capable of handling a number of building, assembly and repair projects at home or the jobsite. Projects such as building basement or garage storage racks, installing kitchen or utility cabinets, hanging drywall, and more. It's also handy for installing brackets for drapery or blinds, drilling holes for drywall anchors, attaching bathroom hardware, replacing door sets and hinges, and assembling furniture.

A ratcheting, all-metal, ½ in. chuck provides durability and superior bit retention without slippage. User can hand-tighten bits for fast bit changes. Its variable, two-speed gearing delivers no-load speeds of 0-600 and 0-2000 rpm. Its 20+1 clutch position set torque settings, with maximum torque at 531 in.-lbs. The tool's drilling capacity is 1 ½ in. in wood and 1/2 in. in steel.

Weighing 3.4 lbs. (with 2.0 Ah battery), the drill-driver provides easy maneuverability and access into tight spaces. It has a rubber overmold grip with a micro-texture GripZone for optimum comfort. A built-in LED light illuminates the work area. The drill-driver includes a 20V 2.0 Ah battery; 2 amp, 1-hr. charger; belt clip; double-ended driver bit; and carrying bag. It is covered by the WORX five-year limited warranty.

The WORXNitro 20V Power Share ½ in. Drill-Driver (WX102L) is available at Amazon.

Get a head start on crafts projects with the WORX MAKERX 3-pc. Combo Kit including the Rotary Tool, Angle Grinder and the Wood/Metal Crafting Tool. The MAKERXX system revolves around a Power Hub that transfers power from a WORX 20V 2.0Ah MAX Lithium Power Share battery. By design, none of the tools include batteries, which makes them perfectly balanced, leaner, more compact and lighter weight than conventional power tools. Each tool connects to the hub through a 4 ft. lightweight, power cord.

The Power Hub is portable, eliminating the need to be near an electrical outlet. The Power Hub features an on/off switch and a variable-speed dial, from 5,000 to 35,000 rpm, depending on the tool connected.

MAKERX Rotary Tool

The MAKERX Rotary Tool (WX739L) is one of the most versatile tools in the MAKERX system. This brushless, rotary tool features a micro-ergonomic grip to handle projects with precision and control. The MAKERX Rotary Tool is 50 percent lighter than the leading cordless rotary tool brand. Also, MAKERX Rotary Tool accessories are not proprietary. With its included 1/8 in. collet, it accepts other major brand accessories with 1/8 in. shanks, which are widely available at hardware stores and home centers. The kit comes with 42 accessories to help get projects underway.

The rotary tool is powered by a 20V, 2.0Ah MAX lithium battery and operates at a variable speed of 5,000 to 35,000 rpm. It's ideal for cutting, drilling, detail sanding, polishing, engraving, etching and more.

MAKERX Angle Grinder

Most noticeable with the MAKERX Angle Grinder (WX741L.9) is the tool's weight and the diameter of its barrel or handle, which is significantly smaller than conventional angle grinders. Plus, the alignment of the MAKERX tool and the rotating wheel along with the user's forearm position, results in greater control with less effort.

The .29 lb. Angle Grinder accepts 1-1/2 in. wheels with a ¼ in. arbor including Dremel® EZ-Lock™ wheels and 2 in. wheels with a 3/8 in. arbor. The tool's compact narrow body is easily managed and excels when working in tight quarters. The grinder is outfitted with an adjustable guard to deflect sparks and debris away from the user. The brushless tool is ideal for cutting, grinding, sanding, polishing and carving. Its variable-speed ranges from 0 to 20,000 rpm.

MAKERX Wood/Metal Crafter

The MAKERX Wood/Metal Crafter (WX744L.9) features dual temperature sensors to enable the crafting tool to reach optimal temperature in seconds. A built-in digital temperature readout assures that the tip's temperature is set for optimal results. Its slim body design provides a micro-ergonomic grip for superior control of the .12 lb. tool.

Typical applications include electronic DIY projects and hobbies, as well as arts and crafts, such as creating wooden signs and embellishing leather goods, soldering, as well as jewelry-making and metal-crafting.

There are three pushbuttons on the tool to raise and lower temperature, plus on/off. Using the WORX 20V MAX lithium battery as its power source, the Wood/Metal Crafter has a 40W output with a temperature range of 400º to 900º F, with a startup rate of 30 seconds.

The WORX MAKERX 3-pc. Combo Kit including the Rotary Tool, Angle Grinder and Wood/Metal Crafting Tool also includes the MAKERX Hub, 20V battery, charger, a carrying bag, multiple accessories and an accessory case. The MAKERX 3-pc. Combo Kit (WX991L) is available at Amazon. The MAKERX tools are covered by a three-year limited warranty.

Fall cleanup is much easier with the right time-saving tools, like the WORXNitro 40V Leafjet Blower. It provides the most wanted features in a leaf blower by combining speed and air volume. It drives both with an innovative inline brushless motor. Engineered to perform, this duo-function blower is powered by two 20V Power Share PRO 4.0Ah batteries to deliver 40V of power, while maximizing performance and run time. The dual-function, variable-speed plus turbo blower boasts 620 cfm and an air speed of 165 mph.

The 20V 4.0Ah Power Share PRO intelligent batteries feature cell-cooling technology that enhances performance and extends run-times. Each battery cell is wrapped in thermoplastic to dissipate heat, provide impact resistance and maximize power. The Power Share PRO batteries are compatible with WORX 20V, 40V and 80V lawn and garden, DIY and lifestyle products for cost savings and convenience.

The WORXNitro 40V Leafjet Blower is equipped with an inline brushless motor for enhanced output, performance and dependability. The maintenance-free, brushless motor runs cooler with less friction and heat buildup than conventional motors with brushes, resulting in smooth, reliable operation and extended tool life.

This Leafjet blower looks and functions differently than other leaf blowers. By pressing the orange release-button and sliding the variable air control nozzle forward or backwards, the user can choose between high-speed air or high-volume air modes. High-speed mode is great for dislodging leaves and debris from thick, grassy areas. High-volume mode is ideal for hard surfaces or covering larger areas.

The 6.6 lb. blower (with batteries) features sonic turbine fan technology. The blower's speed control dial is integrated into the blower's D-shape handle. The handle has a comfortable tactile rubber grip, to maintain comfort even during extended use periods.

The WorxNitro 40V Leafjet Blower (WG585) is available at Amazon. It includes two 20V 4.0Ah Power Share PRO batteries with charge-level indicators, and a 4 amp dual-port, 2 hr. charger. The Leafjet blower is covered by WORX five-year limited warranty.

