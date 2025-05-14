Workstream Partners with Instant Financial to Bring Faster, Smarter Payroll Options to the Hourly Workforce

Workstream customers can now offer earned wage access, digital tipping, and modern paycard options through Instant's award-winning payments platform

ORLANDO, Fla., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Workstream, a leading HR, payroll, and hiring platform for the restaurant industry's hourly workforce, today announced a new partnership with Instant Financial to help businesses modernize how they pay their employees. Through the integration, Workstream's customers—including 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant (QSR) brands like Burger King, Jimmy John's, and Taco Bell—can now offer earned wage access (EWA), digital tip payouts, and paycard solutions, streamlining operations while meeting the expectations of today's workforce. The announcement was made during the 43rd annual Payroll Congress Convention & Expo.

"At Workstream, we're focused on helping businesses support the people who power them—their hourly workers," said Desmond Lim, CEO and Co-Founder of Workstream. "Our partnership with Instant Financial is a huge step toward that mission. By enabling same-day pay, digital tipping, and modern pay options, we're helping our customers stay competitive in today's labor market while simplifying operations behind the scenes."

Workstream's platform helps business owners move faster, reduce labor costs, and simplify HR tasks, all in one place. By embedding Instant's award-winning technology directly into its platform, Workstream customers can easily activate faster, more flexible pay options without added complexity. The Instant Financial integration is now live, allowing Workstream customers to turn on the feature directly within their existing system—no additional setup required. Benefits of Instant's solutions include:

Instant access to earned wages: Employees can access up to 50 percent of their daily wages immediately after a shift—reducing financial stress and boosting satisfaction.

Automated tip payouts: Managers can automate 100% of tip distribution after each shift, cutting down on manual work, cash handling, and potential errors, while giving employees more control over their wages.

Modern, secure pay options: Paycards offer a convenient alternative to paper checks, enhancing security and providing a more digital-friendly experience for employees, and especially those who are unbanked.

Recruitment and retention advantages: Offering flexible, faster pay has been proven to improve retention and attract talent in highly competitive industries like restaurants, hospitality, and retail.

All-in-one workforce management: The integration extends Workstream's comprehensive suite, connecting payroll, time tracking, HR, benefits, and now real-time pay in one seamless platform.

"Today's hourly workers are looking for more than a paycheck—they want flexibility, financial security, and choice," said Tal Clark, CEO of Instant Financial. "With this partnership, Workstream customers can deliver a better employee experience, while creating operational efficiencies that drive their businesses forward."

Instant continues to set the standard for modern payroll solutions. In 2015, the fintech became the very first company offering a paycard model for earned wage access, enabling hourly workers to receive their wages daily, at no cost, instead of holding out until payday. Today, Instant is the only platform offering an all-in-one solution that includes earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards at no or low cost. It remains the leader in the restaurant industry, processing over $7.5 billion in payments and $4.5 billion in digital tips, helping customers like Church's Chicken, Bloomin' Brands, and Sun Holdings better recruit and retain their frontline workforce.

For more information about Workstream's comprehensive HR and payroll services, visit workstream.us. For more information about Instant Financial, visit instant.co. Or visit the booths for either company during the Payroll Congress Convention & Expo.

About Workstream

Workstream is the leading HR, Payroll, and Hiring platform for the hourly workforce. Its smart technology streamlines HR tasks so franchise and business owners can move fast, reduce labor costs, and simplify operations—all in one place. 46 of the top 50 quick-service restaurant brands—including Burger King, Jimmy John's, Taco Bell—rely on Workstream to hire, retain, and pay their teams. Learn how you can better manage your hourly workforce with Workstream.

About Instant

Instant Financial is a fintech company modernizing payments and earned wage access for hourly workers and their employers. We provide earned wage access, digital tips, and instant payments via banks, mobile wallets, or paycards, along with financial wellness services—giving frontline workers control over how and when they get paid. As the first company to offer earned wage access through a paycard, Instant has helped workers in restaurants, retail, hospitality, and beyond access over $7.5 billion in earnings at no or low cost. With 86% of employees wanting same-day pay, our award-winning solutions turn every workday into payday, helping employers improve recruitment and retention. Learn more at instant.co.

