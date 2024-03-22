WorkTango Awards SAFE Credit Union its Inaugural Culture Champion Award

Employee engagement company WorkTango honors SAFE Credit Union for the credit union's culture of celebration and collaboration.
FOLSOM, Calif., March 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SAFE Credit Union – a six-time Best Place to Work honoree – received the inaugural Culture Champion Award from WorkTango, industry leaders in employee engagement.
"SAFE Credit Union exemplifies what it means to be a Culture Champion because of their commitment to making their team feel valued at an exceptional level," says WorkTango Customer Marketing Manager Barbara Nitke. "Through the WorkTango recognition and rewards platform, SAFE Credit Union has consistently demonstrated how effective recognition can bring teams together, fostering a happy, united, and engaged workforce. WorkTango is proud to honor SAFE Credit Union with the Culture Champion Award, celebrating their leadership in creating an environment where employees truly thrive."
WorkTango provides the credit union's employee engagement platform. Employees use the tool to celebrate and share kudos and milestones. They earn points through rewards and wellness incentives that they redeem for time off or prizes.
"SAFE employees love celebrating each other on WorkTango," says SAFE Credit Union Vice President of Engagement and Change Management Jessica Marler, adding that in 2023, SAFE's 700+ employees gave kudos and celebrated milestones and achievements 85,142 times and awarded over 7 million points.
"We are honored and humbled to receive this award. We already knew our employees are supportive of one another, and this award certainly confirms that we have a strong, collaborative culture," she says.
SAFE, a not-for-profit financial cooperative, received multiple honors for its workplace culture in the past several years, most notably from the Sacramento Business Journal, which has named SAFE as a best place to work as a large employer in the region for six years in a row.
The Cultural Champion Award is part of a new WorkTango Excellence Award Series that includes other honors such as Appreciation Champion Award, Leadership Luminary Award, and Incentive Innovator Award.
SAFE Credit Union has made members an integral part of its vision since 1940. Putting members first has seen SAFE grow into a leading financial institution in Northern California with $4.5 billion in assets and about 247,000 members. Insured by NCUA. http://www.safecu.org
