Workzinga and Alstra Announce Partnership to Revolutionize Talent Acquisition

"We are excited to join forces with Alstra," said Dan Hunter, President of Workzinga. "This partnership is more than just combining resources; it's about creating a synergy that will redefine the standards of talent acquisition and culture fit in the workplace. Our aligned goals and shared vision for excellence make this a natural fit for both companies."

Talent is a Competitive Edge in the Workplace

In an increasingly competitive marketplace, job seekers evaluate more details about organizations before jumping on board. According to Workzinga's 2nd Annual Workplace Culture Report, 96% of respondents stated that good culture fit is essential when considering a new job.

Combining Workzinga's culture alignment assessment and Alstra's candidate sourcing expertise will enable companies to identify candidates who meet skill requirements and align with their values, mission, and culture to foster a more harmonious and productive work environment. Employee retention will also improve as a result of increased transparency and understanding.

Through this partnership, the two companies will demonstrate technology's significant role in creating efficiency and achieving success in talent acquisition.

"Both of our organizations have a strong commitment to delivering exceptional results for the HR industry and we believe our commitment is strengthened by this partnership," said Hunter. "We are confident that our combined efforts will significantly impact recruitment strategies and transform the way organizations hire."

Stay tuned for more updates and special offers as the partnership rolls out. This collaboration is a new era in recruitment and workplace culture alignment.

About Workzinga

Founded in 2021, Workzinga is a B2B SaaS organization focused on helping companies build culturally aligned workforces. 89% of job applicants want to know more about how a company's culture compares to their preferences. Workzinga's Culture Alignment Assessment delivers a comprehensive, objective view for job seekers and companies to make well-informed decisions while reducing personal biases. Learn more about Workzinga at www.workzinga.com.

About Alstra

Founded in 2018, Alstra is a proprietary platform for sourcing and hiring talent. By streamlining the efficiency of the hiring process, Alstra integrates compliance requirements and supports cross-border hiring with agility and flexibility. Learn more about Alstra at www.alstratech.com or contact them at [email protected].

Media Contact

Dan Hunter, Workzinga, 1 (615) 930-0660, [email protected], workzinga.com

SOURCE Workzinga