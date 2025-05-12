World Amenities CEO Paul Hodge Named 2025 CEO of the Year by San Diego Business Journal

This award is a true reflection of the incredible team behind World Amenities. I am continually inspired by our passionate, purpose-driven employees who bring our mission to life daily. Post this

"Paul's vision for redefining sustainability in hospitality has positioned World Amenities as an international industry leader," said Sean Puckett, SVP at CalPrivate Bank, who nominated Hodge. "His commitment to innovation, community engagement, and environmental responsibility exemplifies outstanding leadership in today's business landscape."

A native of Australia, Paul continues to lead World Amenities into a pioneer of eco-conscious hospitality products, with over 500 signature skincare brands, biodegradable packaging, and zero-plastic solutions. In 2024, the company debuted its patent-pending DELTON dispenser and paper bottle system at the EquipHotel Paris Expo, furthering its mission to eliminate plastic waste and set a new standard for green manufacturing.

Paul reflected on the honor, "This award is a true reflection of the incredible team behind World Amenities. I am continually inspired by our passionate, purpose-driven employees who bring our mission to life daily. Their creativity, dedication, and shared commitment to sustainability fuel our growth and global impact."

Beyond business, Paul engages World Amenities in philanthropic undertakings, and its success shines through. In response to Southern California wildfires, employees launched the Help Us Help! Initiative to deliver emergency hygiene products and local community donations of supplies to displaced families. World Amenities supports Ronald McDonald House, Miracle Babies, the City of Hope, and other vital causes.

Paul is a member of the Forbes Business Council and the Entrepreneurs Organization (EO) San Diego. His leadership has previously earned him recognition as an SD METRO "Top 40 Under 40," "Men of Influence," and a finalist for the San Diego Business Journal's CEO of the Year award several years in a row.

As World Amenities continues its global expansion, Paul's 2030 vision to become the world's most sustainable amenities provider guides every step, proving that profit and purpose can go hand in hand.

For more information, visit World Amenities at https://www.worldamenities.com.

About World Amenities, Inc.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Diego, California, World Amenities, Inc. is a privately held global supplier specializing in premium skincare brands, bespoke guest amenities, and essential accessories. Serving luxury hotels, resorts, lifestyle properties, healthcare institutions, and educational facilities worldwide, the company is committed to enhancing guest experiences through sustainably crafted and thoughtfully designed products. To learn more, visit www.worldamenities.com.

Media Contact

Susan Almon-Pesch, World Amenities. Inc., 1 8582050516, [email protected], https://www.worldamenities.com

SOURCE World Amenities. Inc.